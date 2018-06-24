Steelers’ Seven Shots – Sunday, June 24, 2018

Every Sunday during the offseason I plan on recapping for you seven items related to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL that may have fallen through the cracks the past week that should be worth your time to read or view. This weekly feature will be entitled “Steelers’ Seven Shots.”
Shot #1 – Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster held his first annual football camp in Pittsburgh not liong ago and below is a 19 minute video he posted on his YouTube channel that takes you behind the scenes of what all transpired during it.
Shot #2 – It appears as though Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown might just be as big as sneakerhead as his teammate. cornerback Joe Haden, is. Ok, maybe not to that degree, but close. In a recent episode of “Complex Closets,” Brown gave tour of his 12-room mansion in Miami and that included him showing off a large walk-in closet that’s filled with sneakers.
Shot #3 – According to stats kept by Pro Football Focus, rookie Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor registered a pass block efficiency of 98.1 in 2017 and that ranked 12th among all FBS tackles. Okorafor’s toughest assignment as a pass protector last season might have came in Western Michigan’s opener against USC as that game included pass rushers Rasheem Green and Uchenna Nwosu. If your cable provider allows it, you can watch that particular game here.
Last season at @WMU_Football, #Steelers T @Chuks__76 had a pass block efficiency of 98.1. That ranked 12th among all FBS tackles. #SteelerSpotlight
— PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) June 24, 2018
Shot #4 – Speaking of PFF, below is a recent video they posted in which senior analyst Steve Palazzolo explains how the site goes about grading quarterbacks.
Shot #5 – How will the Baltimore Ravens ultimately use rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson during the 2018 regular season? Nobody knows for sure just yet but it’s a topic that NFL Live tackled recently and it made for a great television segment.
Shot #6 – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger came in at number 18 last Monday on the list of Top 100 players of 2018 as voted on by peers and if you missed the full video segment related to his ranking revealing, it’s now posted on the NFL’s YouTube channel.
Shot #7 – 2018 NFL training camps will be getting underway very soon and if you need a quick reference guide as to the dates and places for each team, I have you covered below:06 19 18 - Training Camp Sites and Report Dates