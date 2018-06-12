The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2018 Minicamp Preview, Bostic In Coverage, Bell Contract Demands & More

Season 8, Episode 115 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 mandatory minicamp that gets underway on Tuesday.

We talk about the few non-rookie players who have generated the most buzz up until this point of the offseason and go over players we hope get cleared to practice this week. Some positive comments were made recently about the Steelers rookie tackle by one of the team’s veteran tackles, so we examine topic briefly.

Alex and I are working on contextualizing the 2017 regular season pass coverage targets of new Steelers linebacker Jon Bostic this week and with half of them already completed we go over what we have observed thus far.

Would Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell really settle for a new deal that averages $14.5 million per season? We go over a recent report that stated as much and revisit the current situation with Bell and his contract situation with the deadline to extend him now just a little more than a month away.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson are both reportedly sitting out their team’s mandatory minicamps this year, so we discuss the situations of both and if either will ultimately sign new contracts prior to the start of the regular season.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

