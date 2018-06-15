The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2018 Minicamp Recap, Bryant News, Listener Questions & More

Season 8, Episode 116 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about the recent news concerning former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who is reportedly now facing the possibility of more discipline from the NFL related to the league’s substance abuse policy.

After recapping the Bryant news, Alex and I move on to start recapping the several talking points that came out of the Steelers 2018 mandatory minicamp that wrapped up on Thursday. We start by breaking down several things that Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said earlier this week concerning his unit and that includes comments he made about outside linebacker Bud Dupree flipping sides as well as the free safety position.

We talk about the impact a few of the Steelers new defensive coaches might have this season due to each recently spending time at the college level.

Will Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph overtake veteran quarterback Landry Jones for the backup spot by the time the regular season begins like a few media members are already suggesting? We discuss that topic and go over a few things that head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during a Steelers Nation United question and answer session this past week.

Alex and I close this episode out by answering several listener questions that came in on the Twitter machine.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

