The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 2018 OTAs Recap, Bud Dupree, Marcus Gilbert, Ryan Shazier & More

Season 8, Episode 114 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd and we get things started by reviewing the 2018 OTA sessions that just ended for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We review a few main talking points that came out last week and that includes the possibility of seven defensive backs being used more often in 2018. We also talk about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returning for the team’s final two sessions and go over a few of his recent comments.

Pass-rushing guru Chuck Smith had some interesting comments about Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree recently, so Alex and I recap those and talk about the upcoming season for the former first-round draft pick.

2018 figures to be a crucial season for Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and tackle Marcus Gilbert as well and we tell you why.

Injured linebacker Ryan Shazier spoke to the media this past week about his current condition and future plans, so we go over what he had to say in addition to a talking about several other more insignificant Steelers-related topics.

We close the show by talking about former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens deciding to bypass his Hall of Fame induction later this summer. The Baltimore Ravens and their most-recent misfortune is also recapped at the end of this episode.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

