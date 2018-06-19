The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers 53-Man Roster, Big Ben’s Contract, Pittsburgh Rookie RBs & More

Season 8, Episode 117 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger being ranked 18th on this year’s top 100 players of 2018 list.

Roethlisberger talked about his contract situation over the weekend, so Alex and I examine his quotes on the subject and discuss if he’ll sign another new long-term before calling it career.

We also talk about the state of the Steelers offensive line entering the 2018 season.

Alex and I then turn our attention to linebackers and pregame tape study before having a conversion about the current pecking order at the inside linebacker position.

I released my latest Steelers 53-man roster prediction on Monday, so Alex and I review that in addition to talking about if this year’s Week 1 team will ultimately include a player not currently under contract.

How bullish is too bullish when it comes to rookie season expectations for running back Jaylen Samuels? Alex and I hit that topic hard and go back in time to talk about previous Steelers running backs and how they performed statistically during their rookie seasons.

We close out the show by talking quickly about rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph and his 2017 season at Oklahoma State as part of me contextualizing all his pass attempts in a current series on the site.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

