The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Preseason QB Plans, Training Camp Buzzworthy Offensive Players & More

Season 8, Episode 118 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph and a few things that have stuck out about him while contextualizing all his 2017 pass attempts.

Does Rudolph have a legitimate shot at overtaking Landry Jones for the backup job by the start of the regular season? We address that subject again in addition to talking extensively about how the Steelers might ultimately divide up the preseason playing time between their four quarterbacks.

Will Matt Symmes eventually become the Steelers new quarterbacks coach? We discuss that topic along with his path to the NFL.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston when they host the Steelers in Week 3, so Alex and I hit briefly on that topic.

Who are the buzzworthy young offensive players on the Steelers roster ahead of training camp? Alex and I build a list and discuss each one.

We close out the show by recapping a few Steelers related items written by other media outlets.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

