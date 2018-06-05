The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Roster Moves, A.B.’s Ranking, 2017 Offensive Playtime Numbers & More

Season 8, Episode 113 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, David Todd and I start things off by reviewing the recent transactions made by the Pittsburgh Steelers and how an NFL bylaw change made this offseason played a role in them. As part of that discussion, we discuss the future of the two players who were injured last week, tackle Jerald Hawkins and tight end Jake McGee.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had a busy last few days on social media, so we go over his recent activity and if it is at all worrisome. Brown also recently asked on Twitter to be ranked generationally so David and I spend a bit of time attempting to do just that. That discussion also includes us talking quite a bit about a few other top wide receivers over the course of the last 10 years.

The Steelers offense did without several of their starters at various points throughout the 2017 season and David and I go over the total amount of plays run that included all five starting offensive linemen in addition to their three main offensive skillset player, Brown, running back Le’Veon Bell and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We also look at how those numbers compare to the 2016 regular season.

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Dwight Clark passed away on Monday from ALS at the age of 61 so David and I quickly pay homage and respects to him. We also end the show with discussions about the Cleveland Browns signing linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Monday in addition to talking about if Steelers backup inside linebacker L.J. Fort will make the final 53-man roster this year.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

