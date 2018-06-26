Season 8, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell finishing 2nd and 5th overall in the annual NFL Top 100 players rankings.

Bell joined the NFL Network Monday night to discuss his ongoing contract negotiations with the Steelers and how he’s optimistic the two sides will ultimately reach a deal before the July 16 deadline. We discuss what he had to say about that topic in addition to him saying he might see less carries and more catches in space in 2018.

Former NFL quarterback David Carr left Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of his top 10 position rankings recently so that item gets discussed briefly. We also fully recap my offensive players who are buzzworthy ahead of training camp getting underway.

Is it possible the Steelers might have interest in veteran edge-rusher John Simon should the Indianapolis Colts decide to part ways with him in the coming months. Alex gives his thoughts on Simon and how he matches up against current Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo.

How will the Baltimore Ravens use rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson during the 2018 season? We discuss that topic briefly.

Alex is currently doing a series on former Steelers players who were one hit wonders so that leads to us discussing a few of them he’s already done posts on and a few more he’s likely to write about soon.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Top 5 Rankings, Bell Contract Comments, Pittsburgh One-Hit Wonders & More

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 119 of Season 8 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n