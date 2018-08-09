Report: Deflated Football Used By Steelers Being Investigated By NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Philadelphia Eagles 31-14 Thursday night in preseason action and after the game was over an interesting report surfaced regarding one of the footballs used during the contest.

According to Howard Eskin of WIP Radio in Philadelphia, there was at least one Pittsburgh football found that was very deflated. The NFL reportedly has the football and is investigating. Eskin says he saw the football after the incompletion and it was like a marshmallow.

We’ll obviously keep you posted on what becomes of this. Eskin does not say what part of the game this deflated football was discovered.