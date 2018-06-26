Antonio Brown Spending Offseason Training With Cam Newton

The NFL is certainly a fraternity and for Antonio Brown, we’ve seen him spend chunks of his offseason with some of the biggest names in football. This year, he seems to be spending some time with Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Cam Newton, according to some of the videos he’s posted to his Instagram account.

“I had to figure out the ingredients to that #2 juice,” Newton said in the video below, referencing where Brown finished on the NFL Top 100. Newton finished this year 25th.

And a video on Brown’s Instagram of the two working out. Trainer Ike Brown is tagged in the video, who recently left the University of Tennessee as a S&C coach before moving over into the player development side of things.

In past years, Brown has spent time working out with guys like Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Teddy Bridgewater. He also has a good relationship with childhood friend Xavier Rhodes, now a corner for the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown’s work ethic is truly one of the best in the NFL, taking the “no days off” mantra to is extreme. It allows him to be one of the most conditioned players in the league and makes him just as tough to cover in the fourth quarter as he is in the first.