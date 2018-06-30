Contextualizing Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Florida)

I have now finished my ongoing series of the contextualization of every pass attempt that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made during his 2017 season Oklahoma State. While I compile some statistical data to present to you related to Rudolph, I thought you might like see a few games that fellow Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs played at Tennessee in 2016 contextualized as well to use as a comparison to Rudolph. I recently did a few 2012 games of Landry Jones as well in an effort to give you yet another comparison.
I decided to contextualize the 2016 game between Tennessee and Florida that featured Dobbs. In that 38-28 come from behind Tennessee win at home, Dobbs completed 16 of his 32 pass attempts for 319 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table below includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Dobbs used shotgun and play-action on a play.
As far as Dobbs’ deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) in that game against Florida, he was 5-of-8 for 161 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. It should be noted, however, that on five of these deep pass attempts that Jones was flushed from the pocket. One of those attempts resulted in his lone interception of the game. One other deep incompletion against Florida was dropped as well.
2 of Dobbs’ 32 pass attempts against Florida included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or swing pass. Both of those passes were completions that resulted in 7 yards being gained.
As for Dobbs’ third down pass attempts against Florida, he was 5-of-12 for 149 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. 3 of those 7 incompletions were the result of drops. 8 of those 12 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 5 of his third down completions wound up moving the chains.
Inside the red zone against Florida, Dobbs was 1-of-7 passing for 14 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. Two of those incompletions, however, were the result of drops.
133 of Dobbs’ passing yards against Florida came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 10.56 and his average completed air yards was 12.18.
In total, Dobbs’ had 6 incompletions against Florida that were the result of drops.
If I get some time, I might try to do another 2016 game of Dobbs.
Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Florida)
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|12:16
|7-0
|2
|8
|TENN 43
|C
|12
|T.Byrd
|SIL
|9
|3
|Y
|4
|Curl to left side
|1
|11:44
|7-0
|2
|5
|FLA 40
|I
|0
|J.Malone
|SWR
|11
|0
|Y
|4
|Roll-out to right sideline catch OOB
|1
|11:23
|7-0
|3
|5
|FLA 40
|I
|0
|E.Wolf
|SIR
|5
|0
|Y
|4
|Roll-out to right dropped by TE
|1
|10:35
|7-0
|2
|G
|FLA 1
|I
|0
|J.Croom
|SWL
|6
|0
|Y
|6
|Back shoulder in left EZ dropped
|1
|9:57
|7-0
|4
|G
|FLA 1
|I
|0
|A.Kamara
|SWR
|1
|0
|Y
|4
|Roll out right speed out to RB PBU
|1
|4:41
|7-0
|3
|11
|TENN 40
|I
|0
|J.Malone
|SWR
|8
|0
|Y
|4
|Escaped pressure OOB throw on run to sideline
|1
|3:28
|7-0
|1
|10
|FLA 46
|I
|0
|E.Wolf
|SM
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|MOF throw to TE slight behind dropped
|1
|2:49
|7-0
|3
|7
|FLA 43
|I
|0
|T.Byrd
|SM
|1
|0
|Y
|4
|Underneath crosser miscommunication
|2
|12:58
|14-0
|3
|2
|TENN 33
|C
|12
|A.Kamara
|SIR
|3
|9
|Y
|5
|Roll-out right speed out to RB
|2
|12:31
|14-0
|1
|10
|TENN 45
|I
|0
|J.Malone
|DIR
|21
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Left to right deep over dropped
|2
|11:08
|14-0
|2
|10
|FLA 43
|C
|5
|J.Smith
|SWR
|-2
|7
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen to right
|2
|10:36
|14-0
|3
|5
|FLA 38
|I
|0
|J.Smith
|SIR
|0
|0
|Y
|4
|Underneath crosser from left slightly behind dropped
|2
|10:30
|14-0
|4
|5
|FLA 38
|C
|21
|J.Jennings
|DIL
|20
|1
|Y
|5
|Corner route pressure in face
|2
|10:20
|14-0
|1
|10
|FLA 17
|C
|14
|J.Malone
|SIR
|7
|7
|Y
|4
|Roll-out right to short sit-down route
|2
|9:08
|14-0
|2
|G
|FLA 7
|I
|0
|J.Smith
|SWR
|2
|0
|Y
|4
|Low throw to slot speed out
|2
|9:04
|14-0
|3
|G
|FLA 7
|IN
|0
|J.Jennings
|SM
|14
|0
|Y
|5
|MOF bad decision INT
|2
|4:51
|21-0
|1
|10
|TENN 36
|C
|15
|T.Byrd
|SIL
|12
|3
|Y
|4
|Slant left side near MOF
|2
|4:11
|21-0
|1
|10
|FLA 28
|C
|5
|J.Malone
|SWR
|4
|1
|Y
|4
|Out route to right side
|2
|2:53
|21-0
|2
|6
|FLA 10
|I
|0
|J.Jennings
|SWR
|15
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade right corner EZ too far
|2
|2:47
|21-0
|3
|6
|FLA 10
|I
|0
|A.Kamara
|SIL
|2
|0
|Y
|5
|Swing pass to RB little behind dropped
|3
|14:19
|21-3
|2
|10
|TENN 43
|C
|23
|J.Jennings
|SIL
|15
|8
|Y
|4
|Seam left side under-thrown
|3
|13:25
|21-3
|2
|6
|FLA 30
|IN
|0
|J.Smith
|DM
|21
|0
|Y
|4
|MOF seam arm hit INT
|3
|10:58
|21-3
|1
|10
|TENN 36
|C
|2
|J.Hurd
|SIR
|-4
|6
|Y
|5
|RB screen to right
|3
|9:57
|21-3
|3
|4
|TENN 42
|C
|13
|T.Byrd
|SM
|7
|6
|Y
|4
|MOF slant from left
|3
|8:23
|21-3
|3
|3
|FLA 38
|C
|15
|J.Croom
|SIR
|13
|2
|Y
|5
|Roll-out to right throw back to MOF
|3
|7:36
|21-3
|2
|10
|FLA 23
|C
|23
|J.Hurd
|DWR
|20
|3
|Y
|Y
|5
|RB wheel right side TD
|3
|4:25
|21-10
|3
|8
|TENN 34
|I
|0
|A.Kamara
|DWR
|16
|0
|Y
|4
|Switch route right sideline behind
|3
|1:58
|21-10
|1
|10
|TENN 49
|C
|30
|J.Malone
|DWR
|27
|3
|Y
|4
|Deep back shoulder right side
|3
|1:05
|21-10
|2
|9
|FLA 20
|C
|20
|E.Wolf
|DM
|23
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Deep TE left MOF seam TD
|4
|12:58
|21-17
|3
|5
|TENN 33
|C
|67
|J.Jennings
|DWR
|25
|42
|Y
|4
|Deep right side TD after DB slipped
|4
|12:01
|21-24
|2
|10
|FLA 42
|I
|0
|J.Smith
|SM
|8
|0
|Y
|4
|Curl route hit defender in back
|4
|11:56
|21-24
|3
|10
|FLA 42
|C
|42
|J.Malone
|SM
|10
|32
|Y
|5
|MOF slant from right TD