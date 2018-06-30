Contextualizing Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Florida)

I have now finished my ongoing series of the contextualization of every pass attempt that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made during his 2017 season Oklahoma State. While I compile some statistical data to present to you related to Rudolph, I thought you might like see a few games that fellow Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs played at Tennessee in 2016 contextualized as well to use as a comparison to Rudolph. I recently did a few 2012 games of Landry Jones as well in an effort to give you yet another comparison.

I decided to contextualize the 2016 game between Tennessee and Florida that featured Dobbs. In that 38-28 come from behind Tennessee win at home, Dobbs completed 16 of his 32 pass attempts for 319 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table below includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Dobbs used shotgun and play-action on a play.

As far as Dobbs’ deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) in that game against Florida, he was 5-of-8 for 161 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. It should be noted, however, that on five of these deep pass attempts that Jones was flushed from the pocket. One of those attempts resulted in his lone interception of the game. One other deep incompletion against Florida was dropped as well.

2 of Dobbs’ 32 pass attempts against Florida included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or swing pass. Both of those passes were completions that resulted in 7 yards being gained.

As for Dobbs’ third down pass attempts against Florida, he was 5-of-12 for 149 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. 3 of those 7 incompletions were the result of drops. 8 of those 12 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. All 5 of his third down completions wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Florida, Dobbs was 1-of-7 passing for 14 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. Two of those incompletions, however, were the result of drops.

133 of Dobbs’ passing yards against Florida came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 10.56 and his average completed air yards was 12.18.

In total, Dobbs’ had 6 incompletions against Florida that were the result of drops.

If I get some time, I might try to do another 2016 game of Dobbs.

Joshua Dobbs’ 2016 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Florida)