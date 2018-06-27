Article

Contextualizing Landry Jones’ 2012 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – West Virginia)

Posted on

I am now starting to wind down by ongoing series of the contextualization of every pass attempt that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made during his 2017 season Oklahoma State. With just a few games remaining to be contextualized, I thought those of you who have been following the series closely would like to have a different quarterback to compare Rudolph to. After long thought, I decided to contextualize the 2012 game between Oklahoma and West Virginia that featured Steelers current backup quarterback Landry Jones.

I chose this game because statistically, it was perhaps Jones’ best game of his final season at Oklahoma. In that 50-49 Oklahoma win Jones completed 38 of his 51 pass attempts for 554 yards with 6 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table below includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Jones used shotgun and play-action on a play.

As far as Jones’ deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) in that game against West Virginia, he was 7-of-11 for 127 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. It should be noted, however, that on five of these deep pass attempts that Jones was flushed from the pocket. One of those attempts resulted in his lone interception of the game. One other deep incompletion against West Virginia was interceptable as well.

7 of Jones’ 51 pass attempts against West Virginia included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or swing pass. All 7 of those passes were completions that resulted in 63 yards being gained.

As for Jones’ third down pass attempts against West Virginia, he was 9-of-12 for 106 yards and two touchdowns. 8 of those 12 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 8 of his 9 third down completions wound up moving the chains and two of the incompletions were broken up by a defender.

Inside the red zone against West Virginia, Jones was 9-of-10 passing for 59 yards with 5 touchdowns. His final red zone attempt, a completion for a touchdown, came on 4th down with the game on the line.

291 of Jones’ passing yards against West Virginia came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 8.80 and his average completed air yards was 7.53.

In total, Jones had two incompletions that were inteceptable while two others were charted as being drops.

If I get some time, I might try to do another 2012 game of Jones’.

Landry Jones’ 2012 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – West Virginia)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 14:36 0-0 1 10 OKLA 37 I 0 K.Stills SM 5 0 Y 4 MOF interceptable
1 14:31 0-0 2 10 OKLA 37 I 0 K.Stills SWL 6 0 Y Y 4 Very low throw left
1 14:26 0-0 3 15 OKLA 32 C 16 K.Stills DM 16 0 Y 3 On the move right back to MOF
1 14:13 0-0 1 10 OKLA 48 C 6 J.Saunders SM -3 9 Y 3 RB screen to left
1 13:29 0-0 3 5 WVU 47 C 25 B.Clay DWR 25 0 Y 5 Flushed right back foot throw sideline
1 13:19 0-0 1 10 WVU 22 C 0 J.Saunders SIL -4 4 Y 3 WR screen left behind
1 12:40 0-0 2 10 WVU 22 C 6 T.Millard SIR -4 10 Y 4 Dump-off FB right
1 11:05 0-0 3 3 WVU 4 C 4 T.Millard SIR 6 -2 Y 4 TE sit-down TD in EZ
1 8:07 7-0 1 10 WVU 33 C 8 K.Stills SWL 9 -1 Y 4 Out route left side
1 6:57 7-0 3 6 WVU 29 C 15 D.Williams SIR 0 15 Y 4 RB option route right
1 5:46 7-0 2 13 WVU 17 I 0 J.Brown SM 15 0 Y 4 Skinny post MOF in hands PBU
1 5:41 7-0 3 13 WVU 17 C 2 D.Williams SM 2 0 Y 3 RB drag short MOF
1 1:28 10-3 1 10 OKLA 25 C 18 T.Metoyer SIL 5 13 Y 3 Short left
1 0:24 10-3 2 17 OKLA 36 C 5 S.Shepard SM 2 3 Y 4 Short MOF crosser from right
2 15:00 10-3 3 12 OKLA 41 I 0 D.Neal DIR 24 0 Y 5 Miscommunication deep right
2 9:53 10-10 1 10 OKLA 24 I 0 B.Clay SWL 0 0 Y 4 Swing pass left to RB dropped
2 9:50 10-10 2 10 OKLA 24 C 76 J.Saunders SM 6 70 Y 4 Sit down to WR MOF TD
2 8:15 17-10 2 21 OKLA 13 C 35 D.Williams SIL -3 38 Y 4 RB screen to left
2 7:05 17-10 2 5 WVU 30 C 10 K.Stills SIL 10 0 Y 4 Curl left side
2 5:51 17-10 2 8 WVU 18 C 14 K.Stills SWL 13 1 Y 3 Out route left side
2 5:19 17-10 1 G WVU 4 C 4 K.Stills SWL 8 -4 Y 4 Fade to left EZ TD
2 3:02 24-17 2 9 OKLA 26 C 10 K.Stills SIL 4 6 Y 3 Short left
2 2:49 24-17 1 10 OKLA 36 C 16 J.Brown DWR 16 0 Y 5 Flushed right on move right sideline
2 0:29 31-17 2 10 WVU 20 I 0 J.Brown SWR 2 0 Y 3 Flushed right low throw sideline
2 0:24 31-17 3 10 WVU 20 I 0 B.Clay SM 3 0 Y 3 RB option route MOF PBU
3 13:35 31-24 2 9 OKLA 21 C 52 S.Shepard SWR 0 52 Y 4 Short out right side
3 12:55 31-24 1 10 WVU 27 C 19 J.Brown SIR 15 4 Y 5 Skinny slant right MOF
3 12:01 31-24 1 G WVU 11 C 11 K.Stills DWL 16 -5 Y 5 EZ throw left TD double move
3 5:32 38-30 1 10 OKLA 30 C 12 J.Saunders SIR 10 2 3 Low short out route right side
3 4:52 38-30 2 9 OKLA 43 C 8 J.Brown SIR 9 -1 Y 4 Curl right side
3 2:46 38-30 2 12 WVU 48 I 0 J.Brown SIR 15 0 Y 4 Slant right side too high
3 2:42 38-30 3 12 WVU 48 I 0 J.Saunders DM 16 0 Y 4 MOF seam feet tangled PBU
3 0:45 38-30 1 10 OKLA 15 C 11 J.Saunders SIL 4 7 Y Y 4 Quick sit-down left behind WR
3 0:15 38-30 1 10 OKLA 26 I 0 B.Clay SIR 3 0 Y 5 Flushed right RB dump-off dropped
3 0:11 38-30 2 10 OKLA 26 I 0 J.Saunders SM 6 0 Y 4 MOF sit-down to WR off target
3 0:06 38-30 3 15 OKLA 21 C 19 J.Saunders SIR 14 5 Y 3 Out option route from slot to right
4 14:25 38-30 2 10 OKLA 40 C 1 D.Williams SIL -1 2 Y 3 Swing route flat to RB left side
4 13:45 38-30 3 9 OKLA 41 C 11 S.Shepard SWR 10 1 Y 4 Out route right side behind WR
4 13:32 38-30 1 10 WVU 48 IN 0 K.Stills DIL 45 0 Y 4 Flushed left threw hanger for INT
4 10:08 38-36 3 3 OKLA 34 C 7 T.Millard SIL 6 1 Y 5 Swing pass RB to left
4 9:03 38-36 2 4 OKLA 47 C -1 J.Saunders SIR -5 4 Y 4 WR screen right side
4 7:05 38-43 1 10 OKLA 21 C 16 D.Williams SIR -3 19 Y 4 RB screen to right
4 6:40 38-43 1 10 OKLA 37 I 0 J.Saunders DM 23 0 Y 3 Deep seam in traffic interceptable
4 6:35 38-43 2 10 OKLA 37 C 29 S.Shepard DM 28 1 Y 4 Deep MOF post on money
4 6:06 38-43 1 10 WVU 34 C 23 J.Brown DWR 19 4 Y 4 Flushed right strike to sideline
4 5:35 38-43 1 10 WVU 11 C 2 D.Williams SWR 0 2 Y 5 Swing pass to RB on right
4 4:16 38-43 3 6 WVU 7 C 7 K.Stills DM 16 -9 Y 3 MOF wide-open back of EZ TD
4 2:41 44-49 1 10 OKLA 46 C 6 K.Stills SIL 4 2 Y 4 Curl route left side
4 2:14 44-49 2 4 WVU 48 C 36 J.Brown SIR 5 31 Y 4 Short slant right side
4 0:58 44-49 2 12 WVU 14 C 10 J.Brown SM 3 7 Y 5 Short MOF underneath crosser
4 0:27 44-49 4 3 WVU 5 C 5 K.Stills SIL 5 0 Y 4 Quick slant left at GL TD

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top