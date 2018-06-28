Contextualizing Landry Jones’ 2012 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Kansas)

I am now starting to wind down by ongoing series of the contextualization of every pass attempt that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph made during his 2017 season Oklahoma State. With just one game remaining to be contextualized, I thought those of you who have been following the series closely would like to have a different quarterback to compare Rudolph to. After long thought, I decided to contextualize a few 2012 games that Oklahoma played that featured Steelers current backup quarterback Landry Jones.

I chose this game against Kansas because supposedly it was one of his better games when it came to his deep passing. In that 52-7 Oklahoma win, Jones completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 300 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table below includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Jones used shotgun and play-action on a play.

As far as Jones’ deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) in that 2012 game against Kansas, he was 4-of-6 for 139 yards with 2 touchdowns. 4 of his deep attempts were to the middle of the field and between the hash marks.

5 of Jones’ 29 pass attempts against Kansas included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or swing pass. 4 of those passes were completions that resulted in 32 yards being gained. The lone incompletion was knocked down behind the line of scrimmage by a blitzing defensive back off the edge.

As for Jones’ third down pass attempts against Kansas, he was 3-of-5 for 46 yards and one touchdown. All 5 of those attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond and thus his 3 completions all moved the chains.

Inside the red zone against Kansas, Jones was 3-of-6 passing for 22 yards with one touchdown. One of his incompeted red zone passes I deemed interceptable.

99 of Jones’ passing yards against Kansas came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 12.24 and his average completed air yards was 11.00.

If I get some time, I might try to contextualize one or two more Jones’ games from 2012.

Landry Jones’ 2012 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Kansas)