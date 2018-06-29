Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Bowl – Virginia Tech)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will now conclude with Rudolph’s thirteenth and final game of 2017 against Virginia Tech, the bowl contest in which he completed 21 of 32 pass attempts for 351 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in that 30-21 win. He had no interceptable passes in the game.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Virginia Tech he was 4-of-9 for 167 yards with two touchdowns. 6 of those attempts flew 26 or more yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

6 of Rudolph’s 32 pass attempts against Virginia Tech included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or dump-off. 4 of those passes were completions that resulted in 6 yards being gained. One of those incompletions was a result of a drop while another one was a busted screen play that was thrown away. In total, Rudolph had 7 pass attempts against Virginia Tech that never passed the original line of scrimmage in the air.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Virginia Tech, he was 4-of-7 for 54 yards. Just 2 of those 7 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 3 of his 4 completions on third downs wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Virginia Tech, Rudolph was 1-of-2 passing with one touchdown.

124 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Virginia Tech came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 13.72 and his average completed air yards was 11.38.

Now that I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation this weekend.

