Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – Kansas State)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s eleventh game of 2017 against Kansas State in which he completed 32 of 53 pass attempts for 425 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in that 45-40 road loss. Two other attempts were deemed interceptable while 4 of his incompletions during the game were the result of drops.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Kansas State, he was 3-of-8 for 153 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

7 of Rudolph’s 53 pass attempts against Kansas State included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play. 6 of those passes were completions that resulted in 23 yards being gained and the lone incompletion was a drop.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Kansas State, he was 4-of-10 for 37 yards. 8 of those 10 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 3 of his 4 completions wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Kansas State, Rudolph was 3-of-7 passing for 27 yards with two touchdowns. One of those incompletions was interceptable.

121 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Kansas State came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 11.89 and his average completed air yards was 9.97.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

