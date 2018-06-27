Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – Kansas State)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s eleventh game of 2017 against Kansas State in which he completed 32 of 53 pass attempts for 425 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in that 45-40 road loss. Two other attempts were deemed interceptable while 4 of his incompletions during the game were the result of drops.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Kansas State, he was 3-of-8 for 153 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

7 of Rudolph’s 53 pass attempts against Kansas State included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play. 6 of those passes were completions that resulted in 23 yards being gained and the lone incompletion was a drop.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Kansas State, he was 4-of-10 for 37 yards. 8 of those 10 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 3 of his 4 completions wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Kansas State, Rudolph was 3-of-7 passing for 27 yards with two touchdowns. One of those incompletions was interceptable.

121 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Kansas State came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 11.89 and his average completed air yards was 9.97.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Texas)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 9 – West Virginia)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 11 – Iowa State)

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – Kansas State)

QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 9:17 7-0 1 10 OKST 17 C 16 J.Washington SM 15 1 Y Y 5 Slant MOF
1 8:30 7-0 3 6 OKST 37 I 0 J.Washington DIR 44 0 Y 4 Too far deep right
1 5:51 7-0 1 10 KSU 38 C 38 J.Washington DM 38 0 Y Y 4 Deep post TD
1 2:40 7-7 1 10 KSU 36 C 17 C.Lacy SIL 6 11 Y 4 Quick to sit down left side
1 1:20 7-7 2 11 KSU 20 C 5 J.Hill SM 5 0 Y 4 High throw MOF
1 1:12 7-7 3 6 KSU 15 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 10 0 Y 4 Out route tightly covered
2 14:33 7-10 3 9 OKST 29 I 0 J.Washington SM 15 0 Y 4 High throw dig route MOF off hands
2 13:32 14-10 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 J.McCleskey SM 5 0 Y Y 4 MOF throw tipped by LB interceptable
2 13:28 14-10 2 10 OKST 25 C 14 D.Stoner SM 0 14 Y 4 Short underneath crosser MOF
2 12:47 14-10 2 6 OKST 43 C 14 J.Washington SWR 11 3 Y Y 4 Out route right side
2 11:53 14-10 1 10 KSU 31 C 11 M.Ateman SWL 11 0 Y Y 4 Out route left side
2 11:28 14-10 2 4 KSU 14 I 0 J.King SM 2 0 Y 4 Threw away MOF feet of RB
2 10:48 14-10 4 2 KSU 12 C 5 M.Ateman SWL 5 0 Y 4 Quick curl left side
2 10:19 14-10 1 G KSU 7 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 5 0 Y Y 4 Skinny post to EZ interceptable
2 8:38 21-13 1 10 OKST 25 C 5 D.Stoner SIL 4 1 Y 4 Short curl left
2 8:13 21-13 1 10 OKST 37 IN 0 J.Washington DM 43 0 Y 4 Deep post MOF overthrown for INT
2 4:50 21-13 3 1 KSU 44 C 13 T.Wallace SWR 7 6 Y 5 Quick curl left side
2 4:17 21-13 1 20 KSU 41 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 35 0 Y 5 Deep left sideline dropped
2 4:11 21-13 2 20 KSU 41 IN 0 J.Washington DIR 22 0 Y 4 Overthrow right for INT
3 14:30 28-13 2 11 OKST 24 C 16 D.Stoner SWL 15 1 Y 4 High on out route left side
3 14:06 28-13 1 10 OKST 40 C 6 M.Ateman SWL -1 7 Y 4 Quick WR screen left
3 14:02 28-13 2 4 OKST 46 C 5 D.Stoner SWL -3 8 Y Y 4 Quick WR screen left
3 13:46 28-13 1 10 KSU 49 I 0 D.Stoner SWL -1 0 Y 4 Avoided pressure left side throw dropped
3 13:45 28-13 2 10 KSU 49 C 0 D.Stoner SM 0 0 Y 4 MOF drag route
3 13:14 28-13 3 10 KSU 49 I 0 J.Washington SIR 13 0 Y 4 Off target miscommunication right side
3 10:35 28-13 1 10 OKST 8 C 13 M.Ateman SWL 12 1 Y Y 4 Out route left side
3 10:21 28-13 1 10 OKST 21 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y Y 4 Out route left side too high
3 9:41 28-13 3 8 OKST 23 C -4 J.Hill SIR -6 2 Y 4 Swing pass behind RB
3 7:47 35-13 1 10 OKST 25 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 12 0 Y 4 Out route to left behind WR
3 7:43 35-13 2 10 OKST 25 I 0 J.Washington SIR 9 0 Y Y 4 Curl route right side hit DB in back
3 7:39 35-13 3 10 OKST 25 I 0 J.Washington SM 13 0 Y 4 MOF throw off target
3 5:22 42-13 1 10 OKST 25 C 11 J.Hill SIR 2 9 Y Y 4 Dump-off to RB after pressure avoided
3 4:49 42-13 2 4 OKST 42 C 52 J.Washington DWR 47 5 Y 4 Deep sideline right side
4 12:51 45-20 1 10 OKST 25 C 9 J.Hill SIR 5 4 Y 4 RB screen
4 12:33 45-20 2 1 OKST 34 C 3 J.McCleskey SWR -2 5 Y Y 4 WR screen right side
4 12:24 45-20 1 10 OKST 37 I 0 J.Washington DWR 18 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right floater OOB
4 11:41 45-20 3 10 OKST 37 C 15 M.Ateman SWL 15 0 Y 4 Comeback left side
4 11:31 45-20 1 10 KSU 48 C 11 J.Washington SWR 11 0 Y 4 Out route right side
4 11:23 45-20 1 10 KSU 37 C 6 D.Stoner SIR 1 5 Y 4 Short underneath crosser MOF
4 10:33 45-20 3 9 KSU 36 C 13 C.Lacy SIL 13 0 Y 4 Curl route left side
4 10:11 45-20 1 10 KSU 23 C 7 J.King SIL -2 9 Y Y 4 RB screen left
4 9:01 45-20 2 7 KSU 8 C 8 J.Washington SM 12 0 Y Y 5 Slant route MOF EZ TD
4 6:32 45-27 1 10 OKST 17 C 8 J.Washington SWR 10 -2 Y 4 Out route to right side
4 6:14 45-27 2 2 OKST 25 C 6 J.McCleskey SWR -2 8 Y Y 4 Quick WR screen right
4 5:52 45-27 1 10 OKST 31 C 63 M.Ateman DWL 45 18 Y 4 Deep go route left side
4 5:08 45-27 2 G KSU 5 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y 4 Fade to left corner EZ too high
4 4:42 45-34 1 10 KSU 39 C 13 D.Stoner SM 10 3 Y Y 5 Dig MOF
4 4:32 45-34 1 10 KSU 26 C 12 J.Washington SWR 10 2 Y 4 Out route to right side
4 4:06 45-34 1 10 KSU 14 C 14 D.Stoner SM 9 0 Y 5 MOF slant for TD
4 2:16 45-40 1 10 OKST 46 I 0 J.Washington SWR 11 0 Y 4 Out route right side dropped
2:12 45-40 2 10 OKST 46 I 0 J.Washington SWR 11 0 Y 5 Out route right side too high
4 2:08 45-40 3 10 OKST 46 I 0 J.Hill SIR 4 0 Y 4 RB option right dropped
4 2:03 45-40 4 10 OKST 46 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 15 0 Y 4 In-breaking route too high

