Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 13 – Kansas)

We have plenty of slow time to fill before the Pittsburgh Steelers start their 2018 training camp in Latrobe and in order to attempt to do so, I am putting together a series of posts dedicated to contextualizing all of the pass attempts made during the 2017 season at Oklahoma State by rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph. This series of posts will be by game and include all pass attempts being charted in a table with each play linked to the video for you to watch.

The play-by-play charting of every pass attempt in the table includes data such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, quarter, time, and score in addition to other key data such as the player targeted and the direction and distance each pass was thrown. I am also including how many defensive players rushed on each play and if Rudolph used shotgun and play-action on a play.

This series of posts will continue now with Rudolph’s twelfth game of 2017 against Kansas in which he completed 31 of 43 pass attempts for 348 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions in that 58-17 home win. He had no interceptable passes in the game.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts (16 yards or longer) against Kansas, he was 6-of-11 for 231 yards with two touchdowns. 8 of those attempts flew 26 or more yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage. One of those incompletions came via a flea-flicker as well.

6 of Rudolph’s 43 pass attempts against Kansas included the football being thrown at a player who was behind the line of scrimmage as part of a screen play or dump-off. 5 of those passes were completions that resulted in 10 yards being gained. In total, Rudolph had 11 pass attempts against Kansas that never passed the original line of scrimmage in the air. Two of his ultra short pass attempts were dropped.

As for Rudolph’s third down pass attempts against Kansas, he was 8-of-11 for 71 yards. 6 of those 11 attempts included the football being thrown either at the chains or beyond. 6 of his 8 completions on third downs wound up moving the chains.

Inside the red zone against Kansas, Rudolph was 0-of-1 passing.

187 of Rudolph’s passing yards against Kansas came after the catch. His average intended air yards was 11.02 and his average completed air yards was 8.55.

When I am finished with this series of game posts, I will have one final posts that recaps all of Rudolph’s 2017 pass attempts by situation.

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 1 – Tulsa)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 2 – South Alabama)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 3 – Pittsburgh)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 4 – Texas Christian)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 5 – Texas Tech)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 7 – Baylor)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 8 – Texas)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 9 – West Virginia)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 10 – Oklahoma)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 11 – Iowa State)

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 12 – Kansas State)

Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts By Game (Week 13 – Kansas)