Cowboy Played Long Ball: Breakdown Of Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Deep Pass Attempts

By now, you’ve probably already figured out that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was pretty damn good at Oklahoma State when it came to the deep passing phase of his game. Just how good was he, though?
Now that I have finished contextualizing every throw that Rudolph made at Oklahoma State during the 2017 season, I have a nice set of data to work with and especially when it comes to his deep pass attempts. To be clear, I count a deep pass attempt as one that flies in the air 16 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage as this is what constitutes a deep attempt in the NFL.
Overall Rudolph was 61-of-130 for 2,259 yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on his deep pass attempts in 2017. Just so you know, that 46.9% completion percentage is quite impressive and especially when you take into account that 68.5% of his deep pass attempts in 2017 flew more than 20 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage. Even better, Rudolph was 21-of-50 (42%) for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on his 2017 pass attempts that flew more than 30 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage.
As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts in 2017 that were between the numbers (DIL,DM,DIR), he was 36-of-66 (54.6%) for 1,386 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. That’s impressive as well.
I will close this post out by letting you know that Rudolph’s average intended deep pass attempt in 2017 flew 28.9 yards and the average distance of his 61 completed deep pass attempts was 28.1 yards. That’s quite an average.
It’s also worth noting that 4 of Rudolph’s deep pass incompletions in 2017 I charted as being drops. Conversely, 8 of his deep pass incompletions I charted as being interceptable. One of his 4 interceptions also came on an end-of-game Hail Marty attempt.
Rudolph’s longest pass attempt of 2017 flew 56 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage and that was also an end-of-game Hail Mary. His longest completed deep pass in 2017 flew 49 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage.
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|13:06
|0-0
|3
|5
|TLSA 44
|C
|44
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|39
|5
|Y
|4
|Deep pass TD left side as hit
|1
|6:42
|0-7
|2
|11
|TLSA 40
|C
|40
|J.Washington
|DM
|42
|-2
|Y
|4
|Deep pass TD middle of field
|2
|4:51
|14-28
|1
|10
|TLSA 24
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DWR
|24
|0
|Y
|5
|Underthrown deep right side
|2
|2:04
|14-31
|1
|10
|OKST 23
|C
|77
|J.Washington
|DIR
|48
|29
|Y
|Y
|4
|Underthrown nice WR adjustment for TD
|3
|8:43
|17-38
|1
|10
|TLSA 32
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|21
|0
|Y
|4
|Flushed out to left threw short on move
|1
|14:22
|0-0
|2
|7
|OKST 28
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|40
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep shot right sideline good coverage
|1
|7:44
|0-0
|3
|2
|USA 14
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|17
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to EZ dropped
|1
|1:53
|10-0
|1
|10
|USA 34
|C
|30
|J.Washington
|DWR
|29
|1
|Y
|4
|Deep bucket pass right sideline
|2
|14:37
|17-0
|2
|3
|OKST 16
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|32
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep open overthrow right
|2
|0:36
|17-0
|1
|10
|USA 36
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DIL
|33
|0
|Y
|6
|Overthrew open TD seem
|3
|5:27
|34-0
|3
|10
|OKST 46
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|DIL
|18
|0
|Y
|6
|Low throw after avoided rush
|1
|14:33
|0-0
|2
|6
|OKST 29
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DM
|42
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Money throw seem through hands PI?
|1
|14:11
|0-0
|1
|10
|OKST 41
|C
|26
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|16
|10
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post on money
|1
|7:56
|7-0
|2
|10
|OKST 46
|C
|54
|D.Stoner
|DM
|19
|35
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep pass down seem for TD
|1
|4:48
|14-0
|2
|7
|OKST 23
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|31
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Overthrow deep post
|1
|4:35
|14-0
|1
|10
|OKST 32
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|26
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left sideline high OOB
|1
|3:51
|14-0
|3
|11
|OKST 31
|C
|69
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|35
|34
|Y
|4
|Nice escape to left deep throw TD
|2
|11:31
|28-0
|1
|10
|PITT 40
|C
|40
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|18
|22
|Y
|Y
|5
|Deep post MOF TD off play-action
|2
|7:15
|35-7
|3
|7
|PITT 47
|C
|31
|J.Washington
|DWR
|29
|2
|Y
|4
|Deep sideline bucket throw
|2
|4:06
|42-7
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|C
|21
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|19
|2
|Y
|4
|Back shoulder left side
|2
|3:51
|42-7
|1
|10
|PITT 48
|C
|48
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|22
|26
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post TD MOF
|3
|11:51
|49-14
|1
|10
|OKST 1
|C
|39
|J.Washington
|DWR
|21
|18
|Y
|4
|Deep fade left side
|3
|10:45
|49-14
|1
|10
|PITT 25
|IN
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|6
|Baited into INT deep right seem
|1
|8:38
|3-0
|3
|11
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|43
|0
|Y
|3
|Go route deep left too far
|1
|2:27
|6-0
|2
|6
|OKST 14
|C
|86
|J.Washington
|DIR
|49
|37
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep seem TD on money
|2
|12:33
|13-7
|2
|8
|TCU 44
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWR
|20
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed out to left and threw away
|2
|12:09
|13-7
|1
|10
|TCU 34
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|DM
|18
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Too long to RB up MOF tight coverage
|2
|5:49
|20-7
|2
|6
|TCU 29
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWR
|17
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed out threw away right
|2
|4:54
|20-7
|3
|8
|TCU 12
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to left in EZ too high
|2
|3:00
|20-10
|2
|14
|OKST 20
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|46
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep seem nice throw broken up
|2
|2:52
|20-10
|3
|14
|OKST 20
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWL
|25
|0
|Y
|3
|After time threw away left side
|3
|10:42
|27-10
|1
|10
|OKST 45
|I
|0
|Nobody
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Threw away left side due to pressure
|3
|8:46
|27-10
|2
|11
|TCU 14
|C
|14
|D.Stoner
|DIR
|19
|-5
|Y
|Y
|4
|Extends play right for EZ TD pass
|3
|4:34
|34-17
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|21
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|20
|1
|Y
|Y
|3
|Nice post throw MOF
|4
|11:41
|37-17
|2
|10
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|25
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Just out of reach MOF
|4
|4:11
|37-24
|1
|10
|TCU 37
|C
|34
|J.McCleskey
|DWR
|28
|6
|Y
|4
|Wheel route right side
|4
|2:27
|44-31
|2
|10
|OKST 23
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|Right sideline throw behind WR
|1
|9:26
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 30
|C
|37
|K.Brown
|DM
|19
|18
|Y
|Y
|3
|Seem shot to right
|2
|12:36
|14-7
|2
|8
|50
|C
|30
|J.Washington
|DM
|19
|11
|Y
|Y
|4
|Steps up strike to post MOF
|2
|6:45
|14-14
|2
|10
|OKST 12
|C
|30
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|29
|1
|Y
|Y
|4
|Avoids pressure long left side
|3
|15:00
|21-17
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|45
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep pass right side dropped
|3
|14:35
|21-17
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|19
|M.Ateman
|DM
|16
|3
|Y
|Y
|5
|Bit high but caught MOF
|4
|9:56
|34-34
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|16
|M.Ateman
|DM
|16
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|In-breaking route MOF
|4
|9:01
|34-34
|3
|7
|OKST 44
|C
|20
|J.Washington
|DM
|20
|0
|Y
|3
|Post om money in traffic
|4
|2:23
|34-34
|3
|5
|OKST 26
|C
|26
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|23
|3
|Y
|4
|Jump ball left side
|1
|7:17
|7-0
|3
|11
|BAY 49
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|24
|0
|Y
|3
|Overthrow open WR left sideline
|1
|4:48
|7-0
|1
|10
|OKST 48
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|16
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Off target MOF interceptable
|1
|0:12
|7-7
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|C
|45
|J.Washington
|DWR
|45
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep to open WR right sideline
|2
|14:56
|7-7
|2
|15
|BAY 25
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DM
|17
|0
|Y
|3
|Dig route MOF interceptable
|2
|14:49
|7-7
|3
|15
|BAY 25
|C
|25
|J.McCleskey
|DIL
|24
|1
|Y
|5
|Long seam TD left
|2
|6:01
|21-10
|2
|11
|BAY 41
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWL
|24
|0
|Y
|4
|Lobbed over top left sideline
|2
|5:54
|21-10
|3
|11
|BAY 41
|C
|40
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|30
|10
|Y
|4
|Deep go route left side
|2
|2:16
|28-10
|1
|10
|BAY 44
|C
|43
|J.Washington
|DM
|36
|7
|Y
|Y
|5
|Deep post MOF
|2
|1:27
|28-10
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|42
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post pressure in face MOF incomplete
|3
|14:52
|35-10
|1
|10
|OKST 20
|C
|54
|J.Washington
|DIR
|46
|8
|Y
|Y
|4
|Under-thrown deep right seam
|3
|10:49
|35-13
|1
|10
|OKST 49
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|37
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left sideline underthrown
|3
|10:19
|35-13
|1
|10
|BAY 27
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|28
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep right side in EZ interceptable
|3
|2:22
|45-16
|2
|1
|BAY 17
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|DM
|19
|0
|Y
|5
|MOF EZ throw interceptable
|1
|6:37
|0-0
|1
|10
|OKST 38
|C
|29
|J.McCleskey
|DM
|18
|11
|Y
|Y
|3
|Post MOF
|1
|6:03
|0-0
|2
|7
|TEX 30
|C
|20
|C.Lacy
|DIL
|19
|1
|Y
|3
|Deep seam left
|1
|1:03
|7-0
|2
|8
|TEX 36
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DM
|17
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|In-breaking route from left PBU
|2
|0:03
|7-7
|2
|19
|OKST 44
|I
|0
|Everybody
|DWR
|56
|0
|Y
|3
|Hail Mary
|3
|3:54
|10-7
|3
|17
|TEX 46
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DIR
|28
|0
|Y
|3
|Deep post right likely TD dropped
|4
|14:12
|10-7
|1
|10
|TEX 34
|C
|23
|J.McCleskey
|DIR
|17
|6
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep post right side
|4
|6:42
|10-10
|2
|10
|OKST 14
|C
|66
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|46
|20
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep seam DB fell down
|4
|2:04
|10-10
|3
|4
|OKST 27
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|DWL
|29
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left sideline off target
|4
|1:14
|10-10
|1
|10
|OKST 8
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|29
|0
|Y
|3
|Deep right sideline interceptable
|1
|9:41
|0-0
|2
|5
|WVU 35
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DIR
|24
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Overthrown deep seam interceptable
|1
|4:11
|7-0
|1
|10
|WVU 36
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|32
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep MOF post overthrown interceptable
|3
|6:11
|30-10
|3
|9
|WVU 32
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|16
|0
|Y
|3
|Behind WR MOF tipped second level
|4
|12:28
|30-24
|2
|1
|WVU 15
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|18
|0
|Y
|5
|Right fade to EZ in hands PBU
|4
|8:27
|37-24
|2
|12
|WVU 19
|C
|19
|J.Washington
|DWR
|20
|0
|Y
|3
|Right fade TD
|1
|11:11
|0-3
|1
|10
|OKST 36
|I
|0
|K.Edison-McGruder
|DIL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post WR fell down interceptable
|1
|8:59
|3-7
|2
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|60
|T.Johnson
|DM
|43
|17
|Y
|3
|Deep switch route MOF
|2
|14:45
|21-10
|2
|2
|OKST 33
|C
|51
|J.Washington
|DWR
|44
|7
|Y
|4
|Deep go right side
|2
|13:34
|28-17
|2
|8
|OKST 27
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|36
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep left side pass wrong shoulder
|2
|13:28
|28-17
|3
|8
|OKST 27
|C
|32
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|28
|4
|Y
|4
|Deep right sideline
|2
|8:12
|35-24
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|40
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep right sideline
|2
|7:22
|35-24
|1
|10
|OKLA 35
|C
|35
|J.Washington
|DM
|40
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post TD MOF
|3
|7:36
|38-38
|1
|10
|OKST 3
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|47
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep go right side
|3
|3:51
|41-38
|2
|9
|OKST 39
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DIR
|37
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post from left off fingertips PBU
|3
|2:52
|41-38
|2
|3
|OKLA 20
|I
|0
|J.King
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|RB wheel in EZ tight coverage
|4
|13:10
|48-38
|3
|20
|OKST 45
|C
|19
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|19
|0
|Y
|Deep out left side
|4
|12:37
|48-38
|1
|10
|OKLA 33
|C
|33
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|37
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep right side bucket TD
|4
|11:09
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 34
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|DWR
|24
|0
|Y
|3
|Threw away deep right after fumbling
|4
|10:19
|55-45
|4
|12
|OKLA 36
|C
|18
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|5
|Deep out left side far hash
|4
|9:57
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 18
|C
|18
|T.Johnson
|DM
|24
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Post TD in EZ
|4
|2:58
|55-52
|1
|10
|OKST 35
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep left OOB under pressure
|4
|1:10
|55-52
|3
|8
|OKLA 38
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|DIR
|19
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Off target right side tipped
|4
|1:06
|55-52
|4
|8
|OKLA 38
|I
|0
|T.Johnson
|DWR
|35
|0
|Y
|4
|Overthrew deep right sideline
|4
|0:42
|62-52
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|High pass deep left sideline
|4
|0:11
|62-52
|1
|10
|OKLA 46
|I
|0
|Everybody
|DWR
|51
|0
|Y
|3
|Hail Mary in EZ OOB
|4
|0:03
|62-52
|2
|10
|OKLA 46
|IN
|0
|Everybody
|DIR
|53
|0
|Y
|3
|Hail Mary in EZ INT
|1
|1:40
|0-14
|2
|7
|ISU 21
|C
|21
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|30
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Pocket time TD back of EZ left
|3
|14:25
|21-21
|2
|13
|OKST 22
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|DWL
|16
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|On target left side broken up
|3
|14:20
|21-21
|3
|13
|OKST 22
|C
|25
|T.Wallace
|DM
|20
|5
|Y
|3
|Avoids pressure MOF completion
|3
|13:46
|21-21
|1
|10
|OKST 47
|C
|16
|J.McCleskey
|DIR
|16
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Seam throw right side
|3
|1:49
|28-24
|1
|10
|OKST 18
|C
|81
|J.McCleskey
|DIR
|16
|65
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep right seam
|4
|10:35
|35-31
|2
|15
|ISU 30
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|34
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Miscommunication with WR
|4
|8:38
|42-34
|1
|10
|OKST 25
|C
|22
|J.Washington
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep back shoulder right side
|4
|6:03
|42-34
|3
|22
|ISU 30
|C
|30
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|36
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Bought time deep TD left in EZ
|4
|4:22
|42-42
|2
|7
|ISU 48
|C
|31
|M.Ateman
|DM
|30
|1
|Y
|Y
|3
|Time results in deep MOF WR open
|1
|8:30
|7-0
|3
|6
|OKST 37
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DIR
|44
|0
|Y
|4
|Too far deep right
|1
|5:51
|7-0
|1
|10
|KSU 38
|C
|38
|J.Washington
|DM
|38
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post TD
|2
|8:13
|21-13
|1
|10
|OKST 37
|IN
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|43
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post MOF overthrown for INT
|2
|4:17
|21-13
|1
|20
|KSU 41
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|35
|0
|Y
|5
|Deep left sideline dropped
|2
|4:11
|21-13
|2
|20
|KSU 41
|IN
|0
|J.Washington
|DIR
|22
|0
|Y
|4
|Overthrow right for INT
|3
|4:49
|42-13
|2
|4
|OKST 42
|C
|52
|J.Washington
|DWR
|47
|5
|Y
|4
|Deep sideline right side
|4
|12:24
|45-20
|1
|10
|OKST 37
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|18
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed right floater OOB
|4
|5:52
|45-27
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|C
|63
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|45
|18
|Y
|4
|Deep go route left side
|1
|14:15
|0-0
|2
|9
|OKST 42
|C
|54
|M.Ateman
|DIL
|18
|36
|Y
|Y
|3
|Left side seam
|1
|1:28
|10-3
|1
|10
|OKST 41
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|DWR
|27
|0
|Y
|3
|Too deep right sideline
|2
|15:00
|10-3
|1
|10
|KU 23
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|27
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep EZ right sideline PBU
|2
|10:52
|17-3
|2
|8
|OKST 24
|C
|76
|D.Stoner
|DIL
|26
|50
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep switch route TD blown coverage
|2
|7:01
|24-3
|3
|7
|OKST 36
|C
|17
|J.Washington
|DM
|16
|1
|Y
|4
|Square in right MOF
|2
|6:28
|24-3
|1
|10
|KU 47
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DM
|32
|0
|Y
|3
|Flea-flicker MOF too deep
|2
|3:13
|27-3
|1
|10
|OKST 31
|C
|31
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|27
|4
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep left sideline
|3
|14:06
|10-34
|1
|10
|KU 30
|C
|30
|J.Washington
|DWR
|34
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep TD right sideline
|3
|12:27
|10-41
|1
|10
|OKST 41
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|44
|0
|Y
|4
|Too deep right sideline
|3
|2:57
|17-41
|1
|15
|KU 38
|C
|23
|J.Washington
|DWR
|23
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed right to WR on sideline
|4
|15:00
|17-48
|2
|5
|OKST 13
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|48
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep right sideline too far
|1
|14:38
|0-0
|1
|10
|VT 38
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|36
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post MOF inaccurate
|1
|7:39
|3-7
|1
|10
|OKST 34
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|26
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep left back shoulder
|2
|4:03
|6-7
|3
|8
|OKST 27
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DIR
|21
|0
|Y
|2
|Off target miscommunication deep right
|2
|1:04
|6-7
|2
|6
|OKST 49
|C
|50
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|36
|14
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep left sideline
|3
|13:14
|13-7
|2
|9
|OKST 22
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DIL
|49
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Flushed left threw up deep left side
|3
|11:32
|13-7
|1
|10
|VT 17
|C
|17
|D.Stoner
|DWR
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Flushed left finds WR for TD EZ pylon
|3
|5:47
|14-20
|2
|12
|OKST 35
|C
|65
|J.Washington
|DIL
|38
|27
|Y
|Y
|3
|Deep post TD left MOF
|4
|14:45
|14-27
|1
|10
|OKST 27
|C
|35
|J.Washington
|DM
|31
|4
|Y
|Y
|4
|Deep post MOF hit while throw
|4
|8:43
|14-27
|2
|6
|VT 42
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DM
|42
|0
|Y
|4
|Deep post MOF too far