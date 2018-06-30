Cowboy Played Long Ball: Breakdown Of Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Deep Pass Attempts

By now, you’ve probably already figured out that new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was pretty damn good at Oklahoma State when it came to the deep passing phase of his game. Just how good was he, though?

Now that I have finished contextualizing every throw that Rudolph made at Oklahoma State during the 2017 season, I have a nice set of data to work with and especially when it comes to his deep pass attempts. To be clear, I count a deep pass attempt as one that flies in the air 16 or more yards past the original line of scrimmage as this is what constitutes a deep attempt in the NFL.

Overall Rudolph was 61-of-130 for 2,259 yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions on his deep pass attempts in 2017. Just so you know, that 46.9% completion percentage is quite impressive and especially when you take into account that 68.5% of his deep pass attempts in 2017 flew more than 20 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage. Even better, Rudolph was 21-of-50 (42%) for 1,066 yards and 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions on his 2017 pass attempts that flew more than 30 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage.

As far as Rudolph’s deep pass attempts in 2017 that were between the numbers (DIL,DM,DIR), he was 36-of-66 (54.6%) for 1,386 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. That’s impressive as well.

I will close this post out by letting you know that Rudolph’s average intended deep pass attempt in 2017 flew 28.9 yards and the average distance of his 61 completed deep pass attempts was 28.1 yards. That’s quite an average.

It’s also worth noting that 4 of Rudolph’s deep pass incompletions in 2017 I charted as being drops. Conversely, 8 of his deep pass incompletions I charted as being interceptable. One of his 4 interceptions also came on an end-of-game Hail Marty attempt.

Rudolph’s longest pass attempt of 2017 flew 56 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage and that was also an end-of-game Hail Mary. His longest completed deep pass in 2017 flew 49 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage.