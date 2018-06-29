Jalen Ramsey Worried Antonio Brown Would Lead Steelers Back In Playoff Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is the best wide receiver in the league. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is, quite arguably, the best cornerback in the league. We got to see the two of them go at it a fair number of times over the course of two times last season, and will get to see it again in 2018.

The two top athletes got together again during an interview segment on NFL Network, Ramsey in the studio and Brown calling him from home. Brown was asked by Michael Irvin about what it’s like going up against a cornerback like Ramsey, who was standing next to him.

“It was a challenge. It’s a challenge every week. You know that guy standing next to you, he’s an ultimate competitor”, Brown told the Hall of Fame wide receiver. “He’s aggressive. He takes everything as a challenge. He tries to win every rep. He’s trying to get in your head. He’s going to block you aggressive. If you’re lazy around the play he’s going to make you feel it. That guy is the ultimate competitor so when you play guys like that, you’ve got to be on the details and be ready for high competition”.

Ramsey was obviously appreciative of the sentiment, but had a bit of a bone to pick with Brown, given how well he played in the playoff loss even though he was coming off an injury. “You finessed us in that playoff game, man”, he told the receiver. “Imma keep it real with you man, we knew you was coming back, we said ‘maybe nobody got to stick ‘em, maybe we can play sides, maybe he lost a little step’. Man, he came out firing. He came out firing. Two touchdowns. I’m like, ‘yo, we gotta do something man, we gotta switch this thing up here before they come back and get us, man’”.

“Always love going against you brother”, he wrapped up his thoughts. Brown was then asked if Ramsey was his favorite cornerback to go up against, and he said that he was. “He’s my favorite, man, because you know he takes it serious. He got a chip on his shoulder, he don’t want to lose a route”, Brown said.

“Talking to guys on the sideline in the middle of a play. But going against a guy like that makes it fun because you know that’s going to be the measuring stick of where your level’s at because that guy’s at a high level”.

Ramsey reciprocated, saying that Brown is the best wide receiver in the game, without hesitation. “I’ve got to stay on my Ps and Qs, I’ve got to bring my A game”, he said about facing the Steelers’ wide receiver.