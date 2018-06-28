Steelers Attend CB Sam Beal’s Pro Day

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers attended the Pro Day workout of Mississippi State DB Brandon Bryant, one of several players eligible for this year’s supplemental draft. But Bryant isn’t the only one on the team’s radar. Today, they were at Western Michigan corner Sam Beal’s workout.

Another full house of NFL Scouts at WMU today. @BigBeal_ Pro Day brings all 32 NFL teams and over 50 Scouts. #LetsRide #RoadToPros pic.twitter.com/6MOJ2Eklvv — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) June 28, 2018

There’s the Steelers representative on the left, long-time scout Dave Pettet.

Beal is arguably the top player in this year’s supplemental draft. He turned in a strong workout too, running a 4.4 40, jumping 37 inches in the vert and a 10’6 in the broad.

Listed at 6’2 195 pounds (Edit: He weighed in at 6’0, 178 today), Beal started 11 games last year for WMU. He recorded 26 tackles and picked off a pair of passes.

The Steelers drafted his teammate Chukwuma Okorafor in the third round of the 2018 draft.

Some have speculated Beal could be a third round pick in the draft, a high pick for this event. If the Steelers want to get him, it will cost a pretty penny.

The 2018 supplemental draft will be held July 11th. Using a pick in it forfeits the same selection in 2019.