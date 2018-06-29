The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers QB Position Preview, 2018 MVP Odds, NFL Suspensions & More

Season 8, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora sits in for David Todd again and we get right to talking about video games and their relation to better understanding football. We also discuss a new video serios that NFL.com has started that is worth checking out.

The NFL officially announced the suspension of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Thursday so Alex and discuss that and what that means for the Pittsburgh Steelers. We follow that up with a talk about NFL suspensions overall and how they might impact the future CBA negotiations in 2021.

I am winding down my contextualization series on new Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and share some new observations I have. Alex and I also discuss how his play in 2017 differs from that of Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones in 2012 at Oklahoma.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is listed at 25/1 to win the annual NFL MVP award in 2018. Alex and I discuss if it’s worth placing a $100 bet on that happening.

We then move forward with our pre-training camp positional breakdowns and start with the Steelers quarterbacks. We let you know what we would like to see more of out of Roethlisberger in 2018 and what kind of numbers we think he can post. We also discuss the other three Pittsburgh quarterbacks.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

