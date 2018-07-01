1 Week Until 2018 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday once again and welcome to the last weekend before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 training camp.

This time next week we’ll have been discussing a few training camp practices. Additionally, three weeks from yesterday is the Steelers first preseason game of 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles. In short, it’s a great time to be alive as the deadest part of the NFL offseason is almost over.

I don’t know about any of you but I’m certainly looking forward to watching Hard Knocks again this year and especially being as it will feature the Cleveland Browns and former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

On a personal note, I think I might be done with the doctors for a little while as of this afternoon. I picked up my CPAP machine earlier today, received instructions on how to use it, and talked to my doctor some. Here’s to hoping it helps some with my lack of quality sleep. On Thursday, I also needed a couple of spots on body checked and ultimately burned off by the dermatologist and one was right between my eyes. I think I’ve had 30 doctor visits this offseason in total and I’m tired of it.

It was one year ago Thursday that might old man passed away and I had to make a quick trip to Florida for the funeral. Not sure where the last 365 days went, but they went by so very fast just the same. While this might be considered the slowest sports week of the entire year, the traffic on the site was fantastic. I’m sure the extension deadline for franchise tagged players played a role in that. Thank you very much for sticking around this offseason and it feels like the last five weeks went by much faster this year. Maybe its because of all those trips to the doctor I made. lol

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I look forward to reading them in the comments below. Have a blessed weekend and be careful. I need all of yinz back here healthy next week for the start of training camp.

Peace and love and here we go!

1 – Now that the Steelers have failed to sign running back Le’Veon Bell to a long-term contract extension, what team do you predict he will ultimately sign with in 2019?

2 – True or false: The Steelers will select another running back in the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL Draft.

3 – Last season, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger registered a road quarterback rating of 91.7. In 2018, will his road passer rating be higher or lower than that?

4 – With training camp getting underway next week, how many Steelers players will begin their time at Latrobe on the team’s Active/PUP list? Extra credit if you can predict at least one by name.

5 – Rank the top five head coaches in the NFL currently and tell me why you left Mike Tomlin off your list if you indeed did.

Recap of Two Weeks Before 2018 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Question 1 – We predict that Antonio Brown will play anywhere from 4 to 12 more years in the NFL. Over 93% believe that AB will sign a contract extension with the Steelers. Many of the comments see AB retiring as a Steeler though a few believe that he will give a few more seasons to the Black & Gold before finishing off his career with another team. The median response was that AB would play seven more years which is a magic number in Pittsburgh.

Question 2 – James Washington was considered by 83% to be the most likely player to be named the Steelers Rookie of the Year. Terrell Edmunds did get 17% of the votes as some felt that Washington would have to compete with too many offensive weapons. Chuks Okorafor polled zero votes – as was pointed out; something has gone wrong with the season if he were to win the Steelers rookie of the year. Hope all three are able to contribute but prefer that a reserve offensive lineman is not required to play too many snaps.

Question 3 – By a close 53 to 47% margin; the majority of respondents believe that 2018 will be Ramon Foster’s last season as a Steeler. This will be the “Big Ragu’s” 10th season with the team. So far, he has 115 starts in 130 games played in the regular season and appeared in 11 playoff games. Not bad for someone who signed as an undrafted free agent.

Question 4 – 80% of respondents say that James Washington will have a better stat line (18 receptions for 234 yards and I touchdown) than Martavis Bryant did after the 7th game of his rookie season.

Question 5 – Over 73% of Steelers Depot respondents correctly predicted that Le’Veon Bell would not sign a long-term contract with the Steelers and play the 2018 season under the franchise tag. Yoi.