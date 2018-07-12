12 Year Statistical Look At Roethlisberger’s Red Zone Pass Attempts To End Zone

In a Monday post I wrote about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how his 2017 red zone pass attempts that went into the end zone showed a low completion percentage and hinted that might be an area of his game that needs further investigating. In order to dive deeper into the topic, I decided to research Roethlisberger’s history when it comes to his red zone pass attempts in which the football was calculated as traveling at least to the goal-line or beyond.

I was able to cobble together stats for Roethlisberger when it comes to such throws dating back to the 2006 season and the table below shows the data I uncovered. Obviously, the completions listed in the table below all resulted in touchdowns and included with those numbers are Roethlisberger’s total pass attempts that matched the criteria as being attempts inside the red zone that traveled in the air to at least the goal-line.

As you can probably tell, Roethlisberger has only exceeded a 40 percent completion percentage or better on red zone end zone pass attempts just four times in the last 12 regular seasons. His average completion percentage on such throws during that span of time is 38.1%.

The stats that I have compiled are obviously just for Roethlisberger and so without having results of other quarterbacks to compare them to, it’s hard to know for sure if he is above or below the line when it comes these particular pass attempts. However, in my previous post on this topic I did indicate that quick research showed that Roethlisberger’s 2017 completion percentage of red zone end zone attempts was lower than the ones registered by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last season. Due to time constraints, I have not yet researched any other quarterbacks.

Moving forward with this research, I intend on compiling the stats of other top quarterbacks in the NFL for the last three seasons to see how Roethlisberger’s numbers compare.