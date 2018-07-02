2 Weeks Until 2018 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday the 13th and welcome to another hot July weekend.

We are now two short weeks away from the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 training camp and at this point you can almost taste it. Additionally, by this coming Monday we should have some Steelers-related news to discuss quite thoroughly as that’ts the deadline date for running back Le’Veon Bell to be signed to as contract extension. We’re also expecting safety Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers first-round draft pick this year, to sign his rookie contract between now and the start of camp.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer on this Friday night and I look forward to reading them all. Have a great weekend and please stay safe.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – How many more seasons will Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown play in the NFL and will he sign yet another contract extension with the team at some point down the road?

2 – Which Steelers rookie listed below is most-likely to win the team’s annual Rookie of the Year award?

a) Terrell Edmunds

b) James Washington

c) Chukwuma Okorafor

3 – Will 2018 be the final season for Steelers guard Ramon Foster with the team?

4 – Speaking of Washington (No. 13), will he have registered a better stat line than 18 receptions for 234 yards and 1 touchdown through the Steelers first 7 regular season games of 2018? (those are the stats Martavis Bryant had through 7 games in 2017)

5 – The deadline for the Steelers to sign Bell to a contract extension is 4 p.m. EST Monday so consider this the time for you to enter your final prediction. Will they get him signed, or will he play the 2018 season under the franchise tag again?

Recap of 3 Weeks Until 2018 Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1 – 23 different players were named that we would like to have over for an all-day cookout. Jerome Bettis was the runaway favorite with 16 votes. James Harrison (6), James Farrior (6), DeAngelo Williams (5) & Kevin Greene (5) were in a pack behind the bus. Four current players and one player drafted by the Steelers were named – remember if this had been for points those responses would have been DQ’d since the question asked for former players who weren’t drafted by the Steelers.

Question 2 – 42% of respondents believe that Le’Veon Bell will top 1,946 combined yards in 2018. Some caveat that it will depend on whether he has signed a long-term contract or if he is playing under a franchise tag. If playing under the tag, he will be out to prove that he is worth more come free agency. Some of the 58% that said he would not make it, cite the need to get the ball to other offensive weapons such as tight end Vance McDonald or rookie wide receiver James Washington.

Question 3 – 42% believe the Steeler will select a tight end and an edge-rusher in the first three rounds of the 2019 NFL draft. The majority do not believe this will happen – most think an edge rusher will be selected but a tight end will not be a necessity if Vance McDonald can play a productive, injury-free season on 2018.

Question 4 – The consensus of the 33 Steelers Depot respondents this week is that the Atlanta Falcons are the toughest among the Steelers first six opponents in 2018. Kansas City Chiefs are next followed closely by the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland Browns are perceived to be 4th toughest with the Cincinnati Bengals 5h. Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6th with very few votes beyond 5th due to the suspension of Jameis Winston. This could be an official trap game.

Question 5 – Nearly 70% believe that the Cleveland Browns will sweep the Bengals if they carry out this feat at all. 21% said it would be the Ravens while only 6% said it would be the Steelers. If the Browns only win four games in 2018; it would be sweet if they swept both the Bengals and the Ravens.