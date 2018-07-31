2018 Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Five Practices

As we’ve done for several years now, we’re taking the play-by-play notes from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and translating them into stats. We’re breaking down the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and defenders who pick passes off. Here are the results through five practices. We’ll update on most off days.

Quarterbacks

Ben Roethlisberger: 41/60 (68.3%) 7 TDs 3 INTs

Mason Rudolph: 25/51 (49%) 1 TD 3 INTs

Landry Jones: 30/46 (65.2%) 3 TD 1 INT

Josh Dobbs: 27/43 (62.9%) 1 TD 1 INT

Running Backs (Carries)

James Conner: 23

Jaylen Samuels: 22

Jarvion Franklin: 14

Fitzgerald Toussaint: 13

Stevan Ridley: 8

James Summers: 8

Justin Thomas: 1

Quadree Henderson: 1

Receivers (Catches/Targets/Touchdowns)

Antonio Brown: 15/27 (55.6%) 1 TD

James Washington: 11/24 (45.8%) 1 TD

Darrius Heyward-Bey: 10/18 (55.6%)

Damoun Patterson: 10/15 (66.7%)

Justin Hunter: 7/13 (53.8%) 3 TDs

Vance McDonald: 6/11 (54.5%) 1 TD

Roosevelt Nix: 6/9 (66.7%) 1 TD

Marcus Tucker: 5/9 (55.6%) 1 TD

Jaylen Samuels: 5/7 (71.4%)

Xavier Grimble: 4/7 (57.1%) 1 TD

Pharoah McKever: 4/7 (57.1%)

James Conner: 6/6 (100%) 1 TD

Ryan Malleck: 5/6 (83.3%)

Trey Griffey: 4/5 (80%)

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 4/5 (80%) 2 TD

Tevin Jones: 2/4 (50%)

Stevan Ridley: 3/3 (100%)

Christian Scotland-Williamson: 2/3 (66.7%)

James Summers: 1/1 (100%)

Justin Thomas: 1/1 (100%)

Drops

Antonio Brown: 1

Jaylen Samuels: 1

Marcus Tucker: 1

Roosevelt Nix: 1

Christian Scotland-Williamson: 1

Pharoah McKever: 1

Interceptions

Artie Burns: 2

Terrell Edmunds: 2

Keith Kelsey: 1

Matthew Thomas: 1

Marcus Allen: 1

Malik Golden: 1

– Mason Rudolph’s stats don’t look great. What’s as interesting is the day-to-day use. Rotating between heavy rep days (19 attempts on Day Three, 4 attempts on Day One and Five).

– Nice to see Josh Dobbs’ completion percentage healthily clear 60%.

– No question the team is getting a long look at Conner and Samuels. Those two make up 51.1% of the RB carries. Comes at the expense of a guy like Stevan Ridley, who has only eight.

– James Washington with a lower completion percentage. Coty Sensabaugh providing some sticky coverage. Damoun Patterson’s numbers match his impressive play.

– Jaylen Samuels 2nd of all RBs with seven targets. Roosevelt Nix the only one with more. James Conner also a perfect 6/6. Not bad.

– DHB already has more catches this camp (10) than he had all of last camp (9).

– Through only five practices, the Steelers defense has already recorded eight interceptions. They had only 12 through 16 of them in 2017. Last year, only William Gay had multiple interceptions. This year, there’s two. Burns and Edmunds.