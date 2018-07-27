2018 Training Camp Questions: Ready To Dive Back Into Football?

The offseason is over. Football is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in Latrobe at Saint Vincent College and training camp is underway. As we are every year, we will be right there providing live feedback and updates, and will be supplementing ourselves throughout the day, every day.

The Steelers are coming off a frustrating season to say the least, posting a 13-3 record with a first-round bye only to be dumped in the Divisional Round by a team that beat them twice, even though they hadn’t even been to the playoffs in a decade.

They’ve added the ingredients that they think they need to fix what ails them, adding new players and coaches, while getting rid of others. Now is when they start mixing up those ingredients and trying to create something powerful.

We still have a lot of questions about this team, and we’ll be monitoring the practices and preseason games looking for answers. As we always do.

Question: Are you ready to welcome back football?

You know, on a day like today, I think it’s better to just have a conversation like this. We are just coming off of our first real meaningful practice of the year. Instead of batting around questions we don’t and usually can’t have the answers to, let’s just embrace the fact that we have football back.

And believe me, this is as big for us as writers (or blahgers) as it is for us as fans. While we relish the opportunity to cover the team all year round, there’s no comparison between covering actual football and football-like events and doing what we’ve been toiling away at since the middle of January.

It’s fun, and it’s entertaining, but it’s also a job, and it can be a grind. We try to provide you as much information as well as entertainment as we can during the offseason, but I think all the regulars who follow us (some for even longer than I’ve been writing here, though I followed myself before that) understand how things work.

We have to write, and we write about what we have. We can’t make stuff up. We try not to be the clickbait guys just throwing out random hypothetical trades with no thought behind it. We don’t make stuff up. Any speculation we do we provide a thought-out logic behind it.

But we’re finally at the part of the year that questions start getting answered. And it’s great, both as a fan and as a blogger. There are already so many ideas for things to talk about floating around in my head over just the past 48 hours. It’s like a flip is switched and we’re in a completely different reality.

I’m sure you all join me in my excitement, as well as relief, to finally get back to what we all come here for, which is football. The first preseason game is now less than two weeks away. Pads. Helmets. Hitting. Touchdowns. Real things. Get ready. It’s coming.