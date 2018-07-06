Antonio Brown Beginning Country Wide Motivational Tour

Starting today, Antonio Brown is giving back across the United States, announcing a tour across the country to share his story and motivate others to follow in his footsteps.

He made the announcement late last night on Instagram. In it, he said he’ll surprise six high school teams to talk about his upbringing and how he’s made it to the top. He’ll visit: Florida, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, California, and wrap things up with a trip to Pennsylvania.

This morning, he announced his first stop.

I’m Coming #destroythedoubt A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Jul 6, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Traz Powell is in Miami, near Brown’s high school, so it’s no surprise that’s his first trip of the tour.

While Brown is one of the most household names, even to non-football fans, it certainly wasn’t always that way. A sixth round pick from Central Michigan, Brown is a self-made man, both on and off the field, parlaying his NFL success into a ubiquitous brand.

It’s a great gesture to give back to those communities and maybe inspire someone to be the next AB.