Antonio Brown Thinks Le’Veon Bell Will Play ‘Pissed Off’ In 2018

We know Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers failed to reach a long-term deal, making it virtually certain he’ll hit the market and play elsewhere in 2019.

Now some of his teammates have weighed in, including Antonio Brown. Brown was asked about Bell’s situation by ESPN’s Josina Anderson, on-hand for one of his offseason workouts today

“To each his own,” Brown said when asked to react to the news of the deal not taking place. I know he’s there to take care of his business. Welcome him when he comes and excited to move forward in 2018.”

It’s expected, though not definitely known, that Bell will report to the team right before Week One, just as he did last year.

Bell is betting on himself and taking several risks in the process. Risking his health; a major injury could significantly impact his value. Risking that other teams will value him more than the Steelers though to be fair, on an open market, that seems likely. And risking leaving a Super Bowl contender to land somewhere else, perhaps to a team with less than stellar odds.

To Brown, That makes for a highly motivated Bell.

“Think he’ll be pissed off.” he said when asked how Bell will play this year and avoid the rust he fought through in 2017.” Extremely motivated. Super hungry. Crazy conditioning. And ready to show why he deserves to be paid like the best.”

It’s too bad Pittsburgh won’t be the one paying him. They tried but in the end, it wasn’t enough.