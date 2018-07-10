Brown And Bell Lead Steelers In Madden 19 Ratings

EA Sports unveiled their full Madden 19 ratings for when the game launches later this summer. To no one’s surprise, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell topped the list for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown’s rating, which had already been announced, came in at a 99, one of only a handful of players to earn that honor.

Here are the top five:

1. Antonio Brown – 99

2. Le’Veon Bell – 96

3. David DeCastro – 95

4. Cameron Heyward – 88

5. Ben Roethlisberger – 88

It’s nice to see DeCastro earn such high marks but come on EA, Heyward and Roethlisberger can’t at least crack the low 90s? I guess Heyward will need to set the sack record to finally get shown some love.

Other notable ratings include:

Ryan Shazier – 86

Maurkice Pouncey – 85

JuJu Smith-Schuster – 80

Here are the Steelers rookies.

1. Terrell Edmunds – 74

2. James Washington – 74

3. Mason Rudolph – 72

4. Jaylen Samuels – 68

5. Chukwuma Okorafor – 67

6. Marcus Allen – 67

7. Joshua Frazier – 63

Madden clearly favors Rudolph over Josh Dobbs or Landry Jones. Dobbs has a 69 overall while Jones drops to 65.

The lowest rated Steeler is also a weird one. That “honor” belongs to Kameron Canaday, the team’s long snapper who is listed as a tight end, clocking in with a 40 overall, the 6th worst player in the game. That’s some Ethan Albright level of shade.

Madden 19 will be available nationwide August 10th. Check out all the ratings here.