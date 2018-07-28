CB Trey Johnson Reverts To Steelers IR After Clearing Waivers

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived cornerback Trey Johnson injured earlier this week with a shoulder injury and as expected, the rookie undrafted free agent out of Villanova has now reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list after going unclaimed.

Johnson, one of the Steelers original 13 undrafted free agents signed this year, was given a signing bonus of $7500 after coming to terms with the team on a three-year contract.

Johnson did not run the conditioning test upon his arrival to training camp and head coach Mike Tomlin announced not long after that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. Later that same day it was announced that Johnson had been waived injured from the roster to make room for the re-signing of wide receiver Eli Rogers.

With Johnson now on the team’s Reserve/Injured list, we’ll have to see if the team works out an injury settlement with him in the next several days. If they fail to do so, he might remain on the list quite a while on a split salary depending on the severity of his injury and if the Steelers want to keep him around past this season.