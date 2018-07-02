Article

Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 1-5)

2018 is expected to be a crucial year for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns as the organization will need to decide next offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. Burns. who recorded 54 total tackles, 1 interception and 13 passes defensed during the 2017 regular season, was also charged by Pro Football Focus as allowing 42 receptions for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With several weeks still remaining before the start of the Steelers 2018 training camp, I thought I would run a short series that contextualizes the 42 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing during the 2017 regular season. If all goes well, this series of posts should be completed this week.

In each of the posts in this series there will be a data table and video. The video will include the all-22 view of each reception Burns was charged with allowing while the table will include important data related to the play such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, pass distance, targeted player and much more. A brief context of each play is also given in the table below.

We’ll kick this series off with a contextualization of the 14 receptions Burns purportedly allowed during the Steelers first five regular season games against the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.

I invite everyone to watch the included video while following along with the data in the table. After doing so, please feel free to comment on these 14 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing in these five games.

WEEK QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS YDS DIR PDIST YAC SUCC QB TARG CONTEXT
1 1 9:32 2 17 CLV 30 1 SL -3 4 N D.Kizer M.Dayes RB screen to left against zone
1 4 4:20 2 9 PIT 10 7 SL 0 7 Y D.Kizer D.Njoku TE speed out to left under zone
1 4 3:40 4 2 PIT 3 3 SL 3 0 Y D.Kizer C.Coleman Quick slant for TD
2 3 2:13 1 10 MIN 48 6 SL 4 2 Y C.Keenum L.Treadwell Short hitch route underneath zone
2 3 1:25 2 14 MIN 44 -1 SL -3 2 N C.Keenum D.Cook Misdirection RB screen to left
2 4 9:34 2 4 MIN 7 15 SM 12 3 Y C.Keenum L.Treadwell Quick slant against press
3 1 13:20 2 11 CHI 25 0 SL -2 2 N M.Glennon T.Cohen WR screen to RB in bunch left
4 1 11:35 2 16 PIT 46 7 SL 6 1 N J.Flacco M.Wallace Short curl route underneath zone
4 2 :06 2 10 MID 50 6 SL 6 0 Y J.Flacco B.Perriman Quick out route underneath off coverage
4 4 8:48 1 10 BLT 31 5 SL 5 0 Y J.Flacco M.Wallace Short hitch route underneath zone
4 4 :58 1 10 PIT 42 12 SL 12 0 Y J.Flacco C.Matthews Comeback to left sideline
5 2 4:40 3 4 JAX 36 4 SL 4 0 Y B.Bortles K.Cole Short hitch route underneath zone
5 2 4:07 2 10 JAX 40 18 SL 13 5 Y B.Bortles M.Lee Comeback to left sideline against man
5 2 1:06 1 10 PIT 48 3 SL 2 1 N B.Bortles A.Hurns Quick DB blitz hot underneath left
Comments
