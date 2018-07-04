Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 12-17)

2018 is expected to be a crucial year for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns as the organization will need to decide next offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. Burns. who recorded 54 total tackles, 1 interception and 13 passes defensed during the 2017 regular season, was also charged by Pro Football Focus as allowing 42 receptions for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With several weeks still remaining before the start of the Steelers 2018 training camp, I thought I would run a short series that contextualizes the 42 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing during the 2017 regular season. If all goes well, this series of posts should be completed this week.

In each of the posts in this series there will be a data table and video. The video will include the all-22 view of each reception Burns was charged with allowing while the table will include important data related to the play such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, pass distance, targeted player and much more. A brief context of each play is also given in the table below.

We’ll now finish this series with a contextualization of the 14 receptions Burns purportedly allowed during the Steelers Week 12 to Week 17 games against the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns. These 14 receptions that PFF charge Burns with allowing resulted in 189 yards and one touchdown.

I invite everyone to watch the included video while following along with the data in the table. After doing so, please feel free to comment on these 14 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing in these 5 games.

Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 1-5)

Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 6-11)