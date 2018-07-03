Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 6-11)

2018 is expected to be a crucial year for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns as the organization will need to decide next offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. Burns. who recorded 54 total tackles, 1 interception and 13 passes defensed during the 2017 regular season, was also charged by Pro Football Focus as allowing 42 receptions for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns.
With several weeks still remaining before the start of the Steelers 2018 training camp, I thought I would run a short series that contextualizes the 42 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing during the 2017 regular season. If all goes well, this series of posts should be completed this week.
In each of the posts in this series there will be a data table and video. The video will include the all-22 view of each reception Burns was charged with allowing while the table will include important data related to the play such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, pass distance, targeted player and much more. A brief context of each play is also given in the table below.
We’ll now continue this series with a contextualization of the 13 receptions Burns purportedly allowed during the Steelers Week 6 to week 11 games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. These 13 receptions that PFF charge Burns with allowing resulted in 259 yards and two touchdowns.
I invite everyone to watch the included video while following along with the data in the table. After doing so, please feel free to comment on these 13 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing in these five games.
|WEEK
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|YDS
|DIR
|PDIST
|YAC
|SUCC
|QB
|TARG
|CONTEXT
|6
|4
|6:26
|2
|10
|KC 43
|57
|DL
|28
|29
|Y
|A.Smith
|D.Thomas
|Let’s WR get behind him as play breaks down, misses tackle
|6
|4
|1:36
|2
|10
|KC 44
|16
|DL
|16
|0
|Y
|A.Smith
|D.Robinson
|Caught between two left side targets
|7
|1
|8:40
|2
|5
|CIN 22
|15
|SM
|15
|0
|Y
|A.Dalton
|A.Green
|MOF curl
|7
|1
|7:23
|2
|10
|CIN 37
|10
|SL
|10
|0
|Y
|A.Dalton
|A.Green
|Went for INT on outside comeback
|8
|1
|11:38
|2
|14
|DET 21
|43
|DL
|41
|2
|Y
|M.Stafford
|M.Jones
|Let WR get behind him after QB flushed
|8
|2
|12:44
|1
|10
|DET 42
|7
|SL
|-1
|8
|Y
|M.Stafford
|G.Tate
|Quick WR screen against off coverage
|8
|2
|:38
|2
|10
|PIT 27
|11
|SL
|11
|0
|Y
|M.Stafford
|G.Tate
|Out route from slot underneath off coverage
|8
|4
|11:49
|1
|10
|DET 29
|9
|SL
|9
|0
|Y
|M.Stafford
|M.Jones
|Speed out against off coverage
|10
|2
|15:00
|1
|15
|IND 40
|60
|DL
|37
|23
|Y
|J.Brissett
|D.Moncrief
|Beat over top by stutter and go route
|11
|1
|7:50
|3
|6
|TEN 36
|8
|SL
|8
|0
|Y
|M.Mariota
|R.Matthews
|Curl route to sideline underneath off coverage
|11
|1
|4:28
|3
|7
|PIT 22
|15
|SL
|15
|0
|Y
|M.Mariota
|C.Davis
|Corner route
|11
|2
|13:13
|2
|12
|PIT 34
|-1
|SL
|-5
|4
|N
|M.Mariota
|D.Murray
|RB screen to left MOF????
|11
|2
|4:07
|3
|5
|TEN 41
|9
|SL
|4
|5
|Y
|M.Mariota
|E.Decker
|Nowhere near short out route, between two targets