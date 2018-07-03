Article

Contextualizing 2017 Receptions Allowed By Steelers CB Artie Burns (Weeks 6-11)

2018 is expected to be a crucial year for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns as the organization will need to decide next offseason if they want to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. Burns. who recorded 54 total tackles, 1 interception and 13 passes defensed during the 2017 regular season, was also charged by Pro Football Focus as allowing 42 receptions for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns.

With several weeks still remaining before the start of the Steelers 2018 training camp, I thought I would run a short series that contextualizes the 42 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing during the 2017 regular season. If all goes well, this series of posts should be completed this week.

In each of the posts in this series there will be a data table and video. The video will include the all-22 view of each reception Burns was charged with allowing while the table will include important data related to the play such as down, distance, line of scrimmage, pass distance, targeted player and much more. A brief context of each play is also given in the table below.

We’ll now continue this series with a contextualization of the 13 receptions Burns purportedly allowed during the Steelers Week 6 to week 11 games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. These 13 receptions that PFF charge Burns with allowing resulted in 259 yards and two touchdowns.

I invite everyone to watch the included video while following along with the data in the table. After doing so, please feel free to comment on these 13 receptions that Burns was charged by PFF as allowing in these five games.

WEEK QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS YDS DIR PDIST YAC SUCC QB TARG CONTEXT
6 4 6:26 2 10 KC 43 57 DL 28 29 Y A.Smith D.Thomas Let’s WR get behind him as play breaks down, misses tackle
6 4 1:36 2 10 KC 44 16 DL 16 0 Y A.Smith D.Robinson Caught between two left side targets
7 1 8:40 2 5 CIN 22 15 SM 15 0 Y A.Dalton A.Green MOF curl
7 1 7:23 2 10 CIN 37 10 SL 10 0 Y A.Dalton A.Green Went for INT on outside comeback
8 1 11:38 2 14 DET 21 43 DL 41 2 Y M.Stafford M.Jones Let WR get behind him after QB flushed
8 2 12:44 1 10 DET 42 7 SL -1 8 Y M.Stafford G.Tate Quick WR screen against off coverage
8 2 :38 2 10 PIT 27 11 SL 11 0 Y M.Stafford G.Tate Out route from slot underneath off coverage
8 4 11:49 1 10 DET 29 9 SL 9 0 Y M.Stafford M.Jones Speed out against off coverage
10 2 15:00 1 15 IND 40 60 DL 37 23 Y J.Brissett D.Moncrief Beat over top by stutter and go route
11 1 7:50 3 6 TEN 36 8 SL 8 0 Y M.Mariota R.Matthews Curl route to sideline underneath off coverage
11 1 4:28 3 7 PIT 22 15 SL 15 0 Y M.Mariota C.Davis Corner route
11 2 13:13 2 12 PIT 34 -1 SL -5 4 N M.Mariota D.Murray RB screen to left MOF????
11 2 4:07 3 5 TEN 41 9 SL 4 5 Y M.Mariota E.Decker Nowhere near short out route, between two targets
