Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts Outside The Pocket

As I begin to wind down my contextualization series on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, I thought several might like to see his pass attempts from 2017 that came with outside the pocket.

I identified 21 pass attempts in total in my contextualization notes that fit the criteria of Rudolph attempting a pass after leaving the pocket. Of those 21 attempts, Rudolph completed 9 of them for 180 yards and 5 touchdowns. His longest completed pass outside of the pocket flew 35 yards in the air past the original line of scrimmage and in total, 5 of his completions are considered deep throws longer than 15 yards.

Of Rudolph’s 12 incompleted pass attempts outside the pocket, 5 of them him purposefully threw away out of bounds. Another incompletion was a result of a drop. 4 of his attempts did come on third-down, however, and all four resulted in successful plays.

When watching the linked plays below, do keep in mind that these were selected only because he threw outside the pocket. He did have several other attempts that included him avoiding pressure and then throwing the football while still inside the tackle box.

Overall, I feel Rudolph has great pocket presence and rush escape-ability coming out of Oklahoma State after watching him play dating back to 2014. Even so, he was still sacked 92 times in total during his college career.

GM QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 3 8:43 17-38 1 10 TLSA 32 I 0 C.Lacy DWL 21 0 Y 4 Flushed out to left threw short on move
2 2 11:53 17-0 3 6 USA 43 C 11 J.Hill SWR 5 6 Y 5 Evaded rush to find RB right side
3 1 8:44 7-0 1 10 OKST 33 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 15 0 Y Y 5 Low throw after avoided rush
3 1 3:51 14-0 3 11 OKST 31 C 69 M.Ateman DWL 35 34 Y 4 Nice escape to left deep throw TD
4 2 12:33 13-7 2 8 TCU 44 I 0 Nobody DWR 20 0 Y Y 4 Flushed out to left and threw away
4 2 5:49 20-7 2 6 TCU 29 I 0 Nobody DWR 17 0 Y Y 4 Flushed out threw away right
4 3 10:42 27-10 1 10 OKST 45 I 0 Nobody DWL 18 0 Y Y 4 Threw away left side due to pressure
4 3 8:46 27-10 2 11 TCU 14 C 14 D.Stoner DIR 19 -5 Y Y 4 Extends play right for EZ TD pass
4 4 7:21 37-24 1 25 OKST 18 I 0 Nobody SWR 14 0 Y 3 Flushed right and threw away
5 1 5:25 7-7 1 10 TTU 19 I 0 J.Washington SWR 7 0 Y 3 Flushed out INC right sideline
5 2 9:51 14-7 2 G TTU 5 C 5 J.Hill SIR 8 -3 Y 5 Forced out right TD in EZ
5 2 3:58 14-14 3 4 TTU 4 C 4 J.McCleskey SWR 9 -5 Y 5 Flushed right found open WR TD
5 4 9:10 34-34 2 7 OKST 44 I 0 Nobody SWR 15 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right threw away
6 2 6:01 21-10 2 11 BAY 41 I 0 T.Johnson DWL 24 0 Y 4 Lobbed over top left sideline
10 3 14:20 21-21 3 13 OKST 22 C 25 T.Wallace DM 20 5 Y 3 Avoids pressure MOF completion
11 3 13:46 28-13 1 10 KSU 49 I 0 D.Stoner SWL -1 0 Y 4 Avoided pressure left side throw dropped
11 4 12:24 45-20 1 10 OKST 37 I 0 J.Washington DWR 18 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right floater OOB
12 2 8:32 24-3 2 12 OKST 21 C 12 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y Y 3 Flushed left hit sideline comeback
12 3 2:57 17-41 1 15 KU 38 C 23 J.Washington DWR 23 0 Y Y 4 Flushed right to WR on sideline
13 3 13:14 13-7 2 9 OKST 22 I 0 J.Washington DIL 49 0 Y Y 4 Flushed left threw up deep left side
13 3 11:32 13-7 1 10 VT 17 C 17 D.Stoner DWR 18 0 Y 4 Flushed left finds WR for TD EZ pylon
