Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Red Zone Pass Attempts

Have you enjoyed my series of contextualization posts regarding new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph? I hope so, because I have just a few more to get to when it comes to his 2017 pass attempts at Oklahoma State.
Today, I bring you a contextualization of Rudolph’s 2017 red zone passing attempts and as usual, all the standard data related to each throw is provided for you below in addition to a link to each particular play to watch.
In total, Rudolph attempted 68 red zone passes during the 2017 season and he completed 34 of them for 305 yards with 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It’s worth noting, however, that three of Rudolph’s 34 incompletions were interceptable.
26 of Rudolph’s red zone passes were thrown into the end zone and thus at least 1-yard past the goal-line. Of those 26 attempts he completed 10 with all obviously resulting in touchdowns.
20 of Rudolph’s total red zone attempts were deemed off target with most of those resulting in either incompletions interceptions.
On his third-down pass attempts inside the red zone, Rudolph was just 8-of-19 with 5 touchdowns. all 8 completions were successful plays.
|GM
|QRT
|TME
|SCR
|DWN
|DST
|LOS
|RES
|YDS
|TRG
|DIR
|DST
|YAC
|SG
|PA
|RSH
|CONTEXT
|1
|2
|4:26
|14-28
|1
|10
|TLSA 13
|C
|3
|D.Stoner
|SWL
|-3
|6
|Y
|Y
|4
|WR screen left side
|1
|2
|3:38
|14-28
|3
|4
|TLSA 7
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWR
|10
|0
|Y
|6
|Back shoulder fade good breakup
|2
|1
|7:44
|0-0
|3
|2
|USA 14
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|17
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to EZ dropped
|2
|1
|1:45
|10-0
|1
|4
|USA 4
|C
|4
|M.Ateman
|SM
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Post TD pass off play-action
|2
|2
|10:10
|17-0
|1
|10
|USA 19
|C
|3
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|-1
|4
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen left side
|2
|2
|9:04
|17-0
|3
|10
|USA 19
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|SM
|3
|0
|Y
|5
|High RB screen MOF in traffic
|2
|3
|11:35
|20-0
|3
|1
|USA 20
|C
|20
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|13
|7
|Y
|Y
|4
|Easy slant TD off play-action
|2
|3
|8:07
|27-0
|1
|10
|USA 20
|C
|10
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|8
|2
|Y
|4
|Little high on slant but caught
|3
|2
|14:20
|21-0
|1
|5
|PITT 16
|C
|1
|J.McCleskey
|4
|-1
|2
|Y
|4
|WR screen to right
|3
|2
|14:03
|21-0
|2
|4
|PITT 15
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|1
|6
|0
|Y
|4
|Speed out thrown bit wide dropped
|3
|2
|13:51
|21-0
|1
|8
|PITT 8
|C
|8
|J.McCleskey
|3
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|MOF TD
|4
|2
|5:13
|20-7
|1
|10
|TCU 14
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|SIR
|14
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Off fingertips skinny post
|4
|2
|4:54
|20-7
|3
|8
|TCU 12
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|DWL
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to left in EZ too high
|4
|3
|8:46
|27-10
|2
|11
|TCU 14
|C
|14
|D.Stoner
|DIR
|19
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Extends play right for EZ TD pass
|4
|4
|10:06
|37-17
|1
|10
|TCU 14
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Interceptable on post
|4
|4
|10:01
|37-17
|2
|10
|TCU 14
|C
|13
|J.Hill
|SM
|-2
|15
|Y
|4
|Shovel pass to RB
|4
|4
|3:44
|37-24
|1
|3
|TCU 3
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SM
|4
|0
|Y
|5
|Quick slant MOF
|5
|1
|11:22
|0-0
|1
|10
|TTU 14
|C
|14
|J.Washington
|SIR
|14
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Quick slant to right for TD
|5
|1
|8:00
|7-0
|2
|9
|TTU 19
|IN
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SWR
|14
|0
|Y
|4
|Overthrew out route right for pick 6
|5
|1
|5:25
|7-7
|1
|10
|TTU 19
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SWR
|7
|0
|Y
|3
|Flushed out INC right sideline
|5
|1
|5:16
|7-7
|2
|10
|TTU 19
|C
|10
|J.Washington
|SM
|4
|6
|Y
|5
|Quick slant from left
|5
|1
|4:22
|7-7
|2
|6
|TTU 6
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|SM
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick post PI?
|5
|2
|10:39
|14-7
|3
|10
|TTU 20
|C
|11
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|11
|0
|Y
|4
|Quick out left
|5
|2
|9:51
|14-7
|2
|5
|TTU 5
|C
|5
|J.Hill
|SIR
|8
|0
|Y
|5
|Forced out right TD in EZ
|5
|2
|4:53
|14-14
|3
|2
|TTU 17
|C
|12
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant left
|5
|2
|4:02
|14-14
|2
|4
|TTU 4
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|7
|0
|Y
|4
|Back shoulder in EZ
|5
|2
|3:58
|14-14
|3
|4
|TTU 4
|C
|4
|J.McCleskey
|SWR
|9
|0
|Y
|5
|Flushed right found open WR TD
|5
|3
|11:12
|28-17
|1
|9
|TTU 9
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SM
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Quick slant behind WR in EZ
|6
|2
|15:00
|7-7
|1
|10
|BAY 20
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SIR
|0
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Low WR screen right tight coverage
|6
|3
|2:22
|45-16
|2
|1
|BAY 17
|I
|0
|T.Wallace
|DM
|19
|0
|Y
|5
|MOF EZ throw interceptable
|6
|3
|1:44
|45-16
|1
|10
|BAY 12
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|15
|0
|Y
|5
|EZ fade left nice breakup
|7
|4
|14:01
|10-7
|1
|10
|TEX 11
|C
|10
|C.Lacy
|SIL
|0
|10
|Y
|3
|Quick WR screen left
|7
|4
|12:41
|10-7
|3
|2
|TEX 2
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIR
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Quick high slant in EZ with PBU
|7
|4
|6:13
|10-10
|1
|10
|TEX 20
|C
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SIR
|-1
|1
|Y
|Y
|3
|Lateral right side
|7
|OT
|0:00
|10-10
|3
|2
|TEX 17
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Quick slant left dropped
|8
|1
|8:05
|0-0
|2
|12
|WVU 20
|C
|7
|J.King
|SM
|-4
|11
|Y
|Y
|3
|RB screen MOF
|8
|1
|7:26
|0-0
|3
|5
|WVU 13
|C
|13
|J.Washington
|SIL
|0
|13
|Y
|6
|WR screen left for TD
|8
|2
|8:05
|13-3
|3
|11
|WVU 18
|I
|0
|J.King
|SM
|-2
|0
|Y
|3
|Shovel pass MOF in traffic
|8
|3
|11:33
|23-10
|2
|6
|WVU 6
|I
|0
|J.McCleskey
|SM
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Way high MOF in EZ in traffic
|8
|3
|11:29
|23-10
|3
|6
|WVU 6
|C
|6
|J.King
|SWL
|1
|5
|Y
|3
|RB screen TD left
|8
|4
|12:28
|30-24
|2
|1
|WVU 15
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|DWR
|18
|0
|Y
|5
|Right fade to EZ in hands PBU
|8
|4
|8:27
|37-24
|2
|12
|WVU 19
|C
|19
|J.Washington
|DWR
|20
|0
|Y
|3
|Right fade TD
|9
|1
|12:14
|0-0
|3
|10
|OKLA 11
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|8
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Short out route right side wide
|9
|1
|8:24
|3-7
|1
|10
|OKLA 15
|I
|0
|J.Washington
|SM
|6
|0
|Y
|4
|Forced to underneath sitdown
|9
|1
|7:06
|3-7
|3
|1
|OKLA 1
|C
|1
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|8
|0
|Y
|5
|Left fade in EZ for TD
|9
|2
|14:33
|21-10
|1
|10
|OKLA 16
|C
|10
|J.Washington
|SWR
|-1
|11
|Y
|4
|WR screen left side
|9
|2
|13:02
|28-17
|1
|10
|OKLA 18
|I
|0
|J.Hill
|SM
|3
|0
|Y
|3
|Threw at feet of covered sitdown MOF
|9
|2
|12:52
|28-17
|2
|10
|OKLA 18
|C
|15
|C.Lacy
|SIL
|10
|5
|Y
|Y
|Quick slant left
|9
|2
|12:26
|28-17
|1
|3
|OKLA 3
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|4
|0
|Y
|5
|Quick out in EZ left
|9
|2
|11:14
|28-17
|4
|2
|OKLA 2
|C
|2
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|6
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|TD jump ball left in EZ
|9
|3
|2:52
|41-38
|2
|3
|OKLA 20
|I
|0
|J.King
|DWR
|22
|0
|Y
|3
|RB wheel in EZ tight coverage
|9
|3
|2:46
|41-38
|3
|3
|OKLA 20
|C
|6
|J.McCleskey
|SIL
|-2
|8
|Y
|3
|Quick WR screen left
|9
|3
|1:19
|41-38
|1
|3
|OKLA 3
|IN
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|11
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Ill-advised skinny post in EZ for INT
|9
|4
|9:57
|55-45
|1
|10
|OKLA 18
|C
|18
|T.Johnson
|DM
|24
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Post TD in EZ
|10
|4
|7:05
|42-34
|1
|10
|ISU 18
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|SWL
|10
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Comeback dropped
|10
|4
|7:01
|42-34
|2
|10
|ISU 18
|C
|-2
|J.Hill
|SM
|-3
|1
|Y
|3
|Shovel pass RB
|10
|4
|3:53
|42-42
|1
|10
|ISU 19
|C
|19
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|-2
|21
|Y
|4
|Quick WR screen right for TD
|11
|1
|1:20
|7-7
|2
|11
|KSU 20
|C
|5
|J.Hill
|SM
|5
|0
|Y
|4
|High throw MOF
|11
|1
|1:12
|7-7
|3
|6
|KSU 15
|I
|0
|C.Lacy
|SWL
|10
|0
|Y
|4
|Out route tightly covered
|11
|2
|11:28
|14-10
|2
|4
|KSU 14
|I
|0
|J.King
|SM
|2
|0
|Y
|4
|Threw away MOF feet of RB
|11
|2
|10:48
|14-10
|4
|2
|KSU 12
|C
|5
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|5
|0
|Y
|4
|Quick curl left side
|11
|2
|10:19
|14-10
|1
|7
|KSU 7
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SIL
|5
|0
|Y
|Y
|4
|Skinny post to EZ interceptable
|11
|4
|9:01
|45-20
|2
|7
|KSU 8
|C
|8
|J.Washington
|SM
|12
|0
|Y
|Y
|5
|Slant route MOF EZ TD
|11
|4
|5:08
|45-27
|2
|5
|KSU 5
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|12
|0
|Y
|4
|Fade to left corner EZ too high
|11
|4
|4:06
|45-34
|1
|10
|KSU 14
|C
|14
|D.Stoner
|SM
|9
|0
|Y
|5
|MOF slant for TD
|12
|2
|4:37
|24-3
|3
|10
|KU 18
|I
|0
|M.Ateman
|SWL
|14
|0
|Y
|Y
|3
|Off target OOB back shoulder left
|13
|2
|7:39
|3-7
|3
|11
|VT 19
|I
|0
|D.Stoner
|SIR
|5
|0
|Y
|4
|Dig route pass batted up second level
|13
|3
|11:32
|13-7
|1
|10
|VT 17
|C
|17
|D.Stoner
|DWR
|18
|0
|Y
|4
|Flushed left finds WR for TD EZ pylon