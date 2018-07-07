Article

Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Red Zone Pass Attempts

Have you enjoyed my series of contextualization posts regarding new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph? I hope so, because I have just a few more to get to when it comes to his 2017 pass attempts at Oklahoma State.

Today, I bring you a contextualization of Rudolph’s 2017 red zone passing attempts and as usual, all the standard data related to each throw is provided for you below in addition to a link to each particular play to watch.

In total, Rudolph attempted 68 red zone passes during the 2017 season and he completed 34 of them for 305 yards with 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It’s worth noting, however, that three of Rudolph’s 34 incompletions were interceptable.

26 of Rudolph’s red zone passes were thrown into the end zone and thus at least 1-yard past the goal-line. Of those 26 attempts he completed 10 with all obviously resulting in touchdowns.

20 of Rudolph’s total red zone attempts were deemed off target with most of those resulting in either incompletions interceptions.

On his third-down pass attempts inside the red zone, Rudolph was just 8-of-19 with 5 touchdowns. all 8 completions were successful plays.

GM QRT TME SCR DWN DST LOS RES YDS TRG DIR DST YAC SG PA RSH CONTEXT
1 2 4:26 14-28 1 10 TLSA 13 C 3 D.Stoner SWL -3 6 Y Y 4 WR screen left side
1 2 3:38 14-28 3 4 TLSA 7 I 0 M.Ateman SWR 10 0 Y 6 Back shoulder fade good breakup
2 1 7:44 0-0 3 2 USA 14 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 17 0 Y 4 Fade to EZ dropped
2 1 1:45 10-0 1 4 USA 4 C 4 M.Ateman SM 12 0 Y Y 5 Post TD pass off play-action
2 2 10:10 17-0 1 10 USA 19 C 3 M.Ateman SWL -1 4 Y 4 Quick WR screen left side
2 2 9:04 17-0 3 10 USA 19 I 0 J.Hill SM 3 0 Y 5 High RB screen MOF in traffic
2 3 11:35 20-0 3 1 USA 20 C 20 M.Ateman SIL 13 7 Y Y 4 Easy slant TD off play-action
2 3 8:07 27-0 1 10 USA 20 C 10 M.Ateman SIL 8 2 Y 4 Little high on slant but caught
3 2 14:20 21-0 1 5 PITT 16 C 1 J.McCleskey 4 -1 2 Y 4 WR screen to right
3 2 14:03 21-0 2 4 PITT 15 I 0 D.Stoner 1 6 0 Y 4 Speed out thrown bit wide dropped
3 2 13:51 21-0 1 8 PITT 8 C 8 J.McCleskey 3 8 0 Y Y 5 MOF TD
4 2 5:13 20-7 1 10 TCU 14 I 0 T.Wallace SIR 14 0 Y Y 4 Off fingertips skinny post
4 2 4:54 20-7 3 8 TCU 12 I 0 M.Ateman DWL 18 0 Y 4 Fade to left in EZ too high
4 3 8:46 27-10 2 11 TCU 14 C 14 D.Stoner DIR 19 0 Y Y 4 Extends play right for EZ TD pass
4 4 10:06 37-17 1 10 TCU 14 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 12 0 Y Y 4 Interceptable on post
4 4 10:01 37-17 2 10 TCU 14 C 13 J.Hill SM -2 15 Y 4 Shovel pass to RB
4 4 3:44 37-24 1 3 TCU 3 I 0 J.McCleskey SM 4 0 Y 5 Quick slant MOF
5 1 11:22 0-0 1 10 TTU 14 C 14 J.Washington SIR 14 0 Y Y 3 Quick slant to right for TD
5 1 8:00 7-0 2 9 TTU 19 IN 0 J.McCleskey SWR 14 0 Y 4 Overthrew out route right for pick 6
5 1 5:25 7-7 1 10 TTU 19 I 0 J.Washington SWR 7 0 Y 3 Flushed out INC right sideline
5 1 5:16 7-7 2 10 TTU 19 C 10 J.Washington SM 4 6 Y 5 Quick slant from left
5 1 4:22 7-7 2 6 TTU 6 I 0 C.Lacy SM 10 0 Y Y 4 Quick post PI?
5 2 10:39 14-7 3 10 TTU 20 C 11 M.Ateman SWL 11 0 Y 4 Quick out left
5 2 9:51 14-7 2 5 TTU 5 C 5 J.Hill SIR 8 0 Y 5 Forced out right TD in EZ
5 2 4:53 14-14 3 2 TTU 17 C 12 M.Ateman SIL 12 0 Y Y 4 Quick slant left
5 2 4:02 14-14 2 4 TTU 4 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 7 0 Y 4 Back shoulder in EZ
5 2 3:58 14-14 3 4 TTU 4 C 4 J.McCleskey SWR 9 0 Y 5 Flushed right found open WR TD
5 3 11:12 28-17 1 9 TTU 9 I 0 J.Washington SM 11 0 Y Y 3 Quick slant behind WR in EZ
6 2 15:00 7-7 1 10 BAY 20 I 0 J.Washington SIR 0 0 Y Y 4 Low WR screen right tight coverage
6 3 2:22 45-16 2 1 BAY 17 I 0 T.Wallace DM 19 0 Y 5 MOF EZ throw interceptable
6 3 1:44 45-16 1 10 BAY 12 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 15 0 Y 5 EZ fade left nice breakup
7 4 14:01 10-7 1 10 TEX 11 C 10 C.Lacy SIL 0 10 Y 3 Quick WR screen left
7 4 12:41 10-7 3 2 TEX 2 I 0 M.Ateman SIR 8 0 Y Y 5 Quick high slant in EZ with PBU
7 4 6:13 10-10 1 10 TEX 20 C 0 J.McCleskey SIR -1 1 Y Y 3 Lateral right side
7 OT 0:00 10-10 3 2 TEX 17 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 10 0 Y Y 4 Quick slant left dropped
8 1 8:05 0-0 2 12 WVU 20 C 7 J.King SM -4 11 Y Y 3 RB screen MOF
8 1 7:26 0-0 3 5 WVU 13 C 13 J.Washington SIL 0 13 Y 6 WR screen left for TD
8 2 8:05 13-3 3 11 WVU 18 I 0 J.King SM -2 0 Y 3 Shovel pass MOF in traffic
8 3 11:33 23-10 2 6 WVU 6 I 0 J.McCleskey SM 12 0 Y Y 5 Way high MOF in EZ in traffic
8 3 11:29 23-10 3 6 WVU 6 C 6 J.King SWL 1 5 Y 3 RB screen TD left
8 4 12:28 30-24 2 1 WVU 15 I 0 J.Washington DWR 18 0 Y 5 Right fade to EZ in hands PBU
8 4 8:27 37-24 2 12 WVU 19 C 19 J.Washington DWR 20 0 Y 3 Right fade TD
9 1 12:14 0-0 3 10 OKLA 11 I 0 D.Stoner SIR 8 0 Y Y 5 Short out route right side wide
9 1 8:24 3-7 1 10 OKLA 15 I 0 J.Washington SM 6 0 Y 4 Forced to underneath sitdown
9 1 7:06 3-7 3 1 OKLA 1 C 1 M.Ateman SWL 8 0 Y 5 Left fade in EZ for TD
9 2 14:33 21-10 1 10 OKLA 16 C 10 J.Washington SWR -1 11 Y 4 WR screen left side
9 2 13:02 28-17 1 10 OKLA 18 I 0 J.Hill SM 3 0 Y 3 Threw at feet of covered sitdown MOF
9 2 12:52 28-17 2 10 OKLA 18 C 15 C.Lacy SIL 10 5 Y Y Quick slant left
9 2 12:26 28-17 1 3 OKLA 3 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 4 0 Y 5 Quick out in EZ left
9 2 11:14 28-17 4 2 OKLA 2 C 2 M.Ateman SWL 6 0 Y Y 5 TD jump ball left in EZ
9 3 2:52 41-38 2 3 OKLA 20 I 0 J.King DWR 22 0 Y 3 RB wheel in EZ tight coverage
9 3 2:46 41-38 3 3 OKLA 20 C 6 J.McCleskey SIL -2 8 Y 3 Quick WR screen left
9 3 1:19 41-38 1 3 OKLA 3 IN 0 M.Ateman SIL 11 0 Y Y 4 Ill-advised skinny post in EZ for INT
9 4 9:57 55-45 1 10 OKLA 18 C 18 T.Johnson DM 24 0 Y Y 4 Post TD in EZ
10 4 7:05 42-34 1 10 ISU 18 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 10 0 Y Y 3 Comeback dropped
10 4 7:01 42-34 2 10 ISU 18 C -2 J.Hill SM -3 1 Y 3 Shovel pass RB
10 4 3:53 42-42 1 10 ISU 19 C 19 D.Stoner SIR -2 21 Y 4 Quick WR screen right for TD
11 1 1:20 7-7 2 11 KSU 20 C 5 J.Hill SM 5 0 Y 4 High throw MOF
11 1 1:12 7-7 3 6 KSU 15 I 0 C.Lacy SWL 10 0 Y 4 Out route tightly covered
11 2 11:28 14-10 2 4 KSU 14 I 0 J.King SM 2 0 Y 4 Threw away MOF feet of RB
11 2 10:48 14-10 4 2 KSU 12 C 5 M.Ateman SWL 5 0 Y 4 Quick curl left side
11 2 10:19 14-10 1 7 KSU 7 I 0 M.Ateman SIL 5 0 Y Y 4 Skinny post to EZ interceptable
11 4 9:01 45-20 2 7 KSU 8 C 8 J.Washington SM 12 0 Y Y 5 Slant route MOF EZ TD
11 4 5:08 45-27 2 5 KSU 5 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 12 0 Y 4 Fade to left corner EZ too high
11 4 4:06 45-34 1 10 KSU 14 C 14 D.Stoner SM 9 0 Y 5 MOF slant for TD
12 2 4:37 24-3 3 10 KU 18 I 0 M.Ateman SWL 14 0 Y Y 3 Off target OOB back shoulder left
13 2 7:39 3-7 3 11 VT 19 I 0 D.Stoner SIR 5 0 Y 4 Dig route pass batted up second level
13 3 11:32 13-7 1 10 VT 17 C 17 D.Stoner DWR 18 0 Y 4 Flushed left finds WR for TD EZ pylon
