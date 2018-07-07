Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Red Zone Pass Attempts

Have you enjoyed my series of contextualization posts regarding new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph? I hope so, because I have just a few more to get to when it comes to his 2017 pass attempts at Oklahoma State.

Today, I bring you a contextualization of Rudolph’s 2017 red zone passing attempts and as usual, all the standard data related to each throw is provided for you below in addition to a link to each particular play to watch.

In total, Rudolph attempted 68 red zone passes during the 2017 season and he completed 34 of them for 305 yards with 17 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. It’s worth noting, however, that three of Rudolph’s 34 incompletions were interceptable.

26 of Rudolph’s red zone passes were thrown into the end zone and thus at least 1-yard past the goal-line. Of those 26 attempts he completed 10 with all obviously resulting in touchdowns.

20 of Rudolph’s total red zone attempts were deemed off target with most of those resulting in either incompletions interceptions.

On his third-down pass attempts inside the red zone, Rudolph was just 8-of-19 with 5 touchdowns. all 8 completions were successful plays.