Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s Sacks During 2017 Season

Now that I’ve already covered and contextualized several aspects related to the play of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph during his career at Oklahoma State, it’s time to look at the sacks he took during the 2017.
In total, Rudolph was sacked 22 times in 2017 and below is a contextualization of all of them. The table of data includes number of rushers on each play in addition to the snap to sack time. The video of each of these sacks is also linked to in the context description.
Surprisingly, Rudolph was only sacked a total of 3 times on third-downs in 2017 and once on fourth-down. Rudolph escaped outside the pocket to either his right or left on three of these sacks and on two of them he was hit from behind and fumbled the football.
6 of Rudolph sacks in 2017 included him being taken down five or more seconds after the football was snapped. 11 sacks happened less than four seconds after the football was snapped.
As far as pass-rusher numbers go, 7 of Rudolph sacks came when only three came after him at the snap of the football. Only twice was he sacked when there was more than four rushers.
As a companion to this contextualization, make sure you also check out the two previous posts I did on Rudolph’s runs and pass attempts outside the pocket. This series of three posts should give you better idea as to his escape ability.
Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Pass Attempts Outside The Pocket
Run, Run, Rudolph: Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Scrambles And Rushes
|OPP
|QRT
|TIME
|DWN
|DIST
|LOS
|RUSH
|TTS
|CONTEXT
|TLSA
|2
|0:33
|1
|10
|TLSA 49
|3
|6.25
|Escapes to right fumbled hit as throwing
|USA
|2
|11:33
|1
|10
|USA 32
|4
|6.20
|Inside pressure forces sack MOF
|PIT
|1
|11:02
|1
|10
|OKST 4
|4
|5.00
|Avoids safety 4 man pressure
|TCU
|2
|12:04
|2
|10
|TCU 34
|3
|6.43
|Escapes right fumbles when hit from behind
|TCU
|3
|14:24
|2
|10
|MID 50
|4
|4.25
|Stunt forces QB into own lineman
|TCU
|3
|4:03
|2
|8
|OKST 48
|4
|3.57
|Hback beat quick around edge
|TTU
|2
|11:25
|2
|6
|TTU 16
|3
|2.93
|Two olinemen beat off snap
|TEX
|2
|12:11
|3
|4
|OKST 40
|4
|6.00
|Stepped up decided against throwing
|TEX
|2
|0:31
|1
|10
|TEX 47
|3
|3.53
|Left tackle beaten quick to inside
|OKLA
|4
|14:10
|2
|6
|OKLA 41
|4
|4.06
|Left tackle beaten quick to inside
|OKLA
|4
|2:24
|2
|10
|OKLA 45
|3
|3.25
|Right tackle beaten quick to inside
|ISU
|2
|3:03
|3
|15
|OKST 37
|3
|4.50
|Avoided 3-man pressure but spy in lane
|ISU
|3
|4:25
|3
|7
|OKST 46
|4
|5.96
|Blitz forces to left but no time to throw
|KSU
|1
|0:00
|1
|10
|OKST 28
|5
|3.35
|Blitz and left guard beat quick
|KSU
|2
|10:15
|2
|7
|KSU 7
|4
|4.92
|Two pumps never threw
|KSU
|2
|1:14
|2
|9
|OKST 26
|4
|3.73
|Pocket collapsed around
|KSU
|4
|11:05
|2
|4
|KSU 31
|4
|4.07
|Inside stunt produces quick MOF win
|KU
|3
|9:18
|1
|10
|OKST 29
|5
|3.89
|Blitz hback beaten quick on right
|KU
|4
|12:08
|2
|3
|KU 24
|4
|3.87
|Missed cut block by hback
|VT
|1
|6:28
|2
|12
|OKST 49
|4
|3.15
|Left tackle beaten quick to inside
|VT
|4
|14:15
|1
|10
|VT 38
|4
|2.83
|Left guard beaten quick to inside
|VT
|4
|6:53
|4
|6
|VT 31
|3
|3.34
|Quick 3-man pressure win