Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s Sacks During 2017 Season

Now that I’ve already covered and contextualized several aspects related to the play of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph during his career at Oklahoma State, it’s time to look at the sacks he took during the 2017.

In total, Rudolph was sacked 22 times in 2017 and below is a contextualization of all of them. The table of data includes number of rushers on each play in addition to the snap to sack time. The video of each of these sacks is also linked to in the context description.

Surprisingly, Rudolph was only sacked a total of 3 times on third-downs in 2017 and once on fourth-down. Rudolph escaped outside the pocket to either his right or left on three of these sacks and on two of them he was hit from behind and fumbled the football.

6 of Rudolph sacks in 2017 included him being taken down five or more seconds after the football was snapped. 11 sacks happened less than four seconds after the football was snapped.

As far as pass-rusher numbers go, 7 of Rudolph sacks came when only three came after him at the snap of the football. Only twice was he sacked when there was more than four rushers.

As a companion to this contextualization, make sure you also check out the two previous posts I did on Rudolph’s runs and pass attempts outside the pocket. This series of three posts should give you better idea as to his escape ability.

