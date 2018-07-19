Eli Rogers Ready To Choose Where He’ll Play In 2018

By the sound of things, wide receiver Eli Rogers will be making a decision very soon as to which team he’ll sign with.

Can’t wait to choose where I’ll be playing this season within these next few days. It’s been a long road of recovery. I appreciate all of my fans who tried to stay connected with me along this process. — Eli Rogers (@__bELIeve17) July 19, 2018

Rogers, a former undrafted free agent out of Louisville, took to Twitter Thursday morning to say that he cannot wait to choose where he’ll be playing in 2018. This likely means that Rogers is close to being fully cleared by doctors after tearing his ACL late in the the Pittsburgh Steelers Divisional Round Playoff loss last season to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rogers had seemingly injured his ACL when he got tripped up by Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith away from a fourth quarter play that resulted in a catch by tight end Vance McDonald for 15 yards. He was eventually helped off the field by the Steelers medical staff and did not return to the game.

Rogers, who signed originally with the Steelers in 2015, registered just 18 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown last season. In 2015, however, he caught 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Throughout the offseason it’s been highly speculated that Rogers would eventually re-sign with the Steelers once fully recovered from his injury. His Thursday morning tweet, however, now makes it sound like he’s entertaining multiple offers and thus re-signing with Pittsburgh shouldn’t be a forgone conclusion.

Even if Rogers were to re-sign with the Steelers, there would be no guarantee he’d ultimately make the final 53-man roster.