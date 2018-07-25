Report: LB Arthur Moats, S Mike Mitchell To Visit Cardinals On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday for the start of their 2018 training camp and this will mark the first year since 2013 that outside linebacker Arthur Moats won’t be one of the team’s players checking in.

Per source LB Arthur Moats will visit the Cardinals today. Moats most recently played for the Steelers. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 25, 2018

Moats, who was an unrestricted free agent this offseason after playing the last four seasons with the Steelers, has yet to find a new team to play for. That could change soon, however, as the 30 year old linebacker will reportedly visit with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk.

Moats, who signed originally with the Steelers in 2014 after playing his first four seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, registered 8 total tackles last season with the Steelers in very limited playing time on the defensive side of the football.

In his four seasons with the Steelers, Moats played in 62 regular season games and registered 87 total tackles, 11.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Also reportedly visiting the Cardinals on Wednesday will be former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell. Mitchell, who was released by the Steelers in March spent the last four seasons in Pittsburgh just as Moats did.

Former Steelers' and Panthers' S Mike Mitchell is scheduled to visit with and take a physical for the Arizona Cardinals today, per source. Mitchell had his best statistical season for Panthers in 2013, when now Cardinals' HC Steve Wilks was his DB coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2018

Last season, Mitchell, who is now 31, recorded 53 total tackles and two defensed passes. The Steelers originally signed Mitchell to a five-year, $25 million free agent contract in March of 2014. The safety was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 2009 and has since spent one year with the Carolina Panthers in 2013 prior to signing with the Steelers.