Listen: Thoughts On The Le’Veon Bell Saga (And Why It’s All So Stupid)

If you’re on Twitter, you’ve probably read much of my thoughts on the failure by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Le’Veon Bell to reach a contract yesterday, essentially meaning Bell will become a free agent and sign somewhere else after this season. But if you aren’t, I wanted to quickly sound off on my thoughts on that realization and why I think it’s stupid a deal couldn’t get done.
Listen below and leave your feedback in the comments. Will Bell get what he’s asking for? How much will the Steelers be hurt by his loss? How will he replace him? All critically important questions and I’m curious to get your thoughts below.