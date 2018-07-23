Report: Eli Rogers Headed For Visit With Browns After Leaving Kansas City Unsigned

Free agent wide receiver Eli Rogers visited with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday but it appears as though the former undrafted free agent out of Louisville will leave town unsigned.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, Rogers, who has spent the last three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers after originally signing with them in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, is now reportedly on his way to visit with the Cleveland Browns, where Todd Haley is now the offensive coordinator.

Source: free agent WR Eli Rogers is leaving his visit with the Chiefs without a deal. He’s now headed to visit the Browns. He played for Browns OC Todd Haley the last three seasons in Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 23, 2018

Rogers, who apparently is now fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered late in the Steelers playoff loss last season to the Jacksonville Jaguars, also reportedly has a visit planned with the Oakland Raiders this week as well.

The Browns placed wide receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list on Monday and it appears as though he will be delayed arriving for training camp this year. Rogers would be an obvious fit with the Browns due to his association with Haley the last three seasons in Pittsburgh.

Should Rogers fail to land a contract with the Browns or the Raiders this week, he might not have too many other opportunities awaiting him immediately and might be better served waiting to see if an injury or two takes place around the league.

At this point, it doesn’t sound like Rogers will ultimately re-sign with the Steelers and definitely not prior to the team starting their annual training camp later this week.