Report: Steelers Have Signed First-Round Draft Pick, S Terrell Edmunds

With less than a day remaining until they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the start of their 2018 training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers now finally have all seven of their 2018 draft picks under contract.

Signing his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday was safety Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers first-round selection this year out of Virginia Tech, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Edmunds measured in at this year’s scouting combine at 6-2, 220-pounds and last season registered 59 total tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also had three pass break ups and two interceptions on the season.

Steelers come to terms with first round draft pick Terrell Edmunds. 4 years, virtually $10.8 M with nearly $6 M sign bonus — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) July 24, 2018

As I’ve recently written a few times, the holdup in the Steelers getting Edmunds signed was likely related to offset language and fourth-year guaranteed amounts in his contract as his four-year rookie deal numbers have long been slotted at around a total value of $10,697,790 and including a signing bonus of $5,860,212.

Edmunds signing is the longest it’s taken for the Steelers get a first-round selection under contract since 2012 when guard David DeCastro didn’t sign his rookie deal until July 24. Last year the Steelers first-round selection, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, signed his rookie contract on June 14.