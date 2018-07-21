Report: WR Eli Rogers Has Sunday Workout Scheduled With Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday for the start of their 2018 training camp and it’s beginning to look more and more like wide receiver Eli Rogers won’t be on the initial 90-man roster come that time.

According to a Saturday morning report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rogers, who has spent the last three seasons with the Steelers after being originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, is scheduled to work out Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs. Rogers was not restricted tendered by the Steelers this offseason due to his injury.

Former Steelers’ WR Eli Rogers, who tore his ACL in January during the postseason and has made a strong and quicker-than-expected comeback from his injury, is scheduled to work out Sunday for the KC Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2018

Rogers, who tore his ACL in January during the Steelers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly made a strong and quicker-than-expected comeback from his injury, according to Schefter. The wide receiver tweeted this past week that he will likely soon be making a choice as to where he’ll sign for the 2018 season.

Rogers registered just 18 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown last season. In 2015, however, he caught 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns. His rookie season was wiped out during training camp due to a foot injury that required surgery.

Rogers injured his ACL against the Jaguars when he got tripped up by linebacker Telvin Smith away from a fourth quarter play that resulted in a catch by tight end Vance McDonald for 15 yards. He was eventually helped off the field by the Steelers medical staff and did not return to the game. He underwent surgery not long after suffering the injury.