Report: WR Eli Rogers Visiting With Steelers On Wednesday

While the Pittsburgh Steelers are checking in to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Wednesday for the start of their 2018 training camp, free agent wide receiver Eli Rogers will likely be meeting with the team in hopes that he’ll be re-signed.

Rogers, who is now reportedly recovered from the knee injury he suffered in January in the Steelers playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, will reportedly meet with Pittsburgh ion Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Free-agent WR Eli Rogers is back visiting the Steelers today, per source. Visited Chiefs over weekend. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2018

Rogers, who was originally signed by the Steelers in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, has reportedly already visited with the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend. Other reports had indicated that he was to visit with the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns as well.

If ultimately re-signed by the Steelers, one would think that Rogers would have to settle for a minimum value deal and likely one-year in length. The Steelers chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent this past offseason and likely due to the knee injury he suffered.

Last season, Rogers caught just 18 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown after catching 48 passes for 594 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2016.