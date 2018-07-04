Article

Run, Run, Rudolph: Contextualizing Mason Rudolph’s 2017 Scrambles And Rushes

Prior to this year’s NFL draft you probably read or heard new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph characterized by several analysts as being statuesque in the pocket and not very mobile. While Rudolph certainly won’t be confused with Michael Vick as he enters the NFL, he did enough damage with his legs during his college career at Oklahoma State to show he’s more than a Peyton Manning when comes to avoiding sacks and running with the football.

To give all of you a better idea as to how Rudolph used his feet at Oklahoma State, I decided to contextualize all of his runs from the 2017 season. Keep in mind that sacks are counted as quarterback runs at the NCAA level in the official stats so I made sure to pick out Rudolph’s true designed runs and scrambles for this contextualization exercise.

Oklahoma State obviously ran an extensive amount of RPOs with Rudolph under center and this led to the quarterback using his legs as part of a read-option. Most of these read-option runs came near the goal-line. In total, Rudolph scored 10 rushing touchdowns in 2017 with 9 coming on read-option plays. The other touchdown came via a traditional quarterback sneak, something Rudolph didn’t do a lot of in 2017.

In total, I have Rudolph down for 18 read-option runs in 2017, 12 scrambles to avoid pressure and 2 quarterback sneaks.

These plays linked below along with their contextualization should give you a very good idea as to what kind of mobility Rudolph has. In a future post, I will contextualize all of his sacks from 2017 season for you to use as a comparison means.

QRT TIME DWN DIST LOS YDS PA TD SUCC CONTEXT & LINK
2 15:00 3 1 OKST 35 3 Y Y Keeper to left for first down
3 6:37 2 1 TLSA 1 1 Y Y QB sneak for TD to right
1 10:02 3 5 OKST 45 7 Y Scrambled left side after pressure
2 9:29 2 7 USA 16 2 Y N Keeper to left side after play-action
3 7:52 1 10 USA 10 10 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
2 12:25 3 8 TCU 44 10 Y Scrambled left side after pressure
4 9:47 1 1 TCU 1 1 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
1 12:10 2 3 TTU 35 11 Y Y Keeper right side after play-action
1 7:35 1 10 OKST 34 2 Y N Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
1 4:17 3 6 TTU 6 1 N Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
3 12:56 1 8 TTU 8 8 Y Y Y Keeper left side for TD after play-action
3 10:23 3 4 TTU 4 -1 N Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
3 3:43 3 3 TTU 12 2 Y N Scrambled middle after screen covered
4 9:01 1 10 TTU 23 13 Y Y Keeper to left for first down
4 6:16 3 2 TTU 2 0 Y N Run up middle after high snap
4 1:25 1 10 TTU 18 2 N Run up middle after read covered
4 1:19 2 8 TTU 16 16 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
2 5:19 2 1 BAY 1 1 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
2 2:31 3 5 OKST 36 10 Y Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
3 0:15 1 2 BAY 2 0 Y N Keeper to left side
1 14:37 2 1 OKST 34 4 Y Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
1 9:34 3 8 OKST 11 0 N Escaped pocket to left for no gain
1 3:04 1 10 OKST 24 2 Y N Escaped pocket left to avoid pressure
3 4:29 2 10 TEX 39 -7 N Couldn’t handle snap and fumbled
4 5:01 3 3 TEX 13 1 Y N Keeper to left side
1 1:07 2 1 WVU 1 1 Y Y Y Keeper middle for TD
12:23 3 1 WVU 15 4 Y Y Keeper to left side for first down
1 7:41 2 2 OKLA 2 1 Y N Keeper to right side
2 10:51 1 10 OKST 40 7 Y Y Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
4 11:52 4 6 ISU 32 7 Y Scrambled middle after read covered
4 5:00 1 2 KSU 2 2 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
1 12:11 4 1 KU 1 1 Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
1 9:33 3 4 OKST 38 2 N Scrambled middle after read covered
2 14:55 2 10 KU 23 1 Y N Keeper to right side
2 2:36 1 1 KU 1 0 N Quick QB sneak middle
3 2:17 1 1 KU 1 1 Y Y Y Keeper to right side for TD
1 13:25 2 7 VT 20 4 N Designed middle run or busted play?
3 12:22 1 15 OKST 49 19 Y Scrambled middle to avoid pressure
