Schefter: Arthur Moats Signs With Cardinals

Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Arthur Moats is heading west to the place were seemingly every ex-Steeler ends up: Arizona.

The Arizona Cardinals have signed Moats to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who just tweeted out the news.

Veteran NFL LB Arthur Moats has signed a 1-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2018

He and ex-Steelers safety Mike Mitchell visited the team today. It doesn’t appear Mitchell signed a contract.

For awhile, it felt like there was a chance for Moats to come back to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, he said he maintained communication with Mike Tomlin and was open to the idea of re-signing later in the summer.

Outside linebacker depth is one of the thinnest areas of the Steelers roster, especially after they signed WR Eli Rogers today to bolster depth there. Backing up T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree are Anthony Chickillo and Keion Adams, the latter of who has never taken a preseason snap, much less one in the regular season.

Signed from Buffalo in 2014, Moats started 25 games as a Steeler, recording 11.5 sacks. But he was rarely used last season and Pittsburgh clearly felt comfortable moving on. Moats was also known as a great member of the community and high character player in the locker room.