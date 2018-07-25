Schefter: Eli Rogers Signs One-Year Deal With Steelers

Despite working out for several other teams, Eli Rogers is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The wide receiver is signing a one-year contract with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rogers wasn’t tendered by the team after tearing his ACL in January’s playoff loss to Jacksonville. His quick rehab, however, allowed him to recover before the start of training camp.

It’s a big get for a Steelers roster lacking depth at wide receiver, especially in the slot. Rogers can’t be considered a roster lock but should have an inside track on a spot, backing up JuJu Smith-Schuster and being in play as the team’s punt returner, a role he served for parts of 2017.

He recently worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns before visiting the Steelers earlier today. Hopefully Mike Tomlin will provide an update on Rogers’ status, if he will be a full participant in practice, during his press conference later today.

The Steelers are likely to officially announce the signing of Rogers later in the day in addition to letting us know the corresponding roster move. It will be interesting to see if a young wide receiver is waived to make room for Rogers or if the player comes from a different position group.