Shazier, Fiancée Expecting Addition To Family In January

Shall we officially end the Pittsburgh Steelers time before training camp begins on a very positive note and especially one on linebacker Ryan Shazier? Yes, I think that’s appropriate.

According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from Shazier, he and his fiancée, Michelle Rodriguez are expecting a new edition to their family in January.

“The plan god has placed around this family is very bright. So we’re so excited to let everyone know we have a wonderful blessing coming and I can’t wait to welcome another beautiful Shazier,” the Steelers linebacker tweeted along with pictures of his family.

This will be Shazier’s first child with Michelle, who seemingly and reportedly has a strong relationship with his young son from a previous relationship. Shazier reportedly proposed to Michelle in April 2016 and she is a Texas State University alum.

“We have been holding this surprise for a while. We are EXTREMELY excited to announce that we have a bundle of joy on the way. With everything that’s happened, we couldn’t be more thankful for the continuous blessings we have received,” Rodriguez wrote on her Instagram account Tuesday.

Shazier, who will miss the 2018 season due to a serious spinal injury he suffered late last season, is still hoping to resume his football career with the Steelers in 2019. In the meantime, however, he is helping the team however he can as a pseudo coach during the 2018 season.