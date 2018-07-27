Steelers 2018 Camp Injury Report For 7/27: Burnett Sits Out With Hamstring Tightness

Veteran Pittsburgh Steelers safety Morgan Burnett sat out the team’s second training camp practice of 2018 Friday with a tight hamstring, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

“We exercised a little caution there,” Tomlin said of his decision to hold Burnett out on Friday. “Probably overly aggressive in that regard. It just gives more opportunities for guys like [Terrell] Edmunds and others to get reps.”

Terrell Edmunds, the Steelers first-round pick this year out of Virginia Tech, did indeed see some first-team reps at strong safety during Friday’s training camp practice with Burnett sidelined. After practice was over, Tomlin was asked what he thought of Edmunds’ play as part of the first-team defense.

“I didn’t read too much into it,” Tomlin said. “You know, there’s gonna be plenty of opportunity for that. It’s really too early to kind of paint a picture or draw conclusions. We’ll just keep rolling that ball out for him and for others.”

Tomlin didn’t announce any other injuries after Friday’s practice. As for backup center Parker Collins, who was carted off the practice field on Thursday, it appears as though he was back at work on Friday.

Not practicing again on Friday was wide receiver Eli Rogers (knee), who remains on the team’s Active PUP list after being re-signed on Wednesday.