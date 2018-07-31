Steelers 2018 Training Camp Pictures – Monday – July 30th

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their fifth training camp practice of 2018 Monday afternoon and Tim Rice has once again been kind enough to take some pictures for the site from the session at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for all to view. If the gallery below was put together correctly, you should be able to click on one thumbnail and then scroll through all of the full-size photos.
Once again, if you are not already doing so, please make sure you follow Tim on Twitter at @TimotRice and thank him for his contributions.
Steelers 2018 Training Camp Pictures – Thursday – July 26th
Steelers 2018 Training Camp Pictures – Friday – July 27th
Steelers 2018 Training Camp Pictures – Saturday – July 28th
Steelers 2018 Training Camp Pictures – Sunday – July 29th