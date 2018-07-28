Steelers Announce 2018 Hall Of Honor Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their 2018 Hall of Honor class on Saturday and it includes Bill Nunn, Alan Faneca, Rocky Bleier, Art Rooney, Jr. and Buddy Dial.

The Hall of Honor Selection Committee consists of Steelers President Art Rooney II, Joe Gordon, Bob Labriola, Stan Savran, Andrew Stockey and Tony Quatrini. The inaugural class was installed in 2017 and it included Jerome Bettis, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw, Jack Butler, Dermontti Dawson, Bill Dudley, Joe Greene, Kevin Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Jack Ham, Franco Harris, Dick Hoak, John Henry Johnson, Walt Keisling, Jack Lambert, Bobby Layne, John McNally, Chuck Noll, Arthur J. Rooney, Sr., Daniel M. Rooney, Andy Russell, Donnie Shell, John Stallworth, Ernie Stautner, Lynn Swann, Mike Webster, and Rod Woodson.

Nunn, who passed away in 2014, was huge part of the Steelers scouting department since the late 60s. He was the team’s Assistant Director Player Personnel, Senior Scout from 1968-2014 and helped build the Steelers Super Bowl championship teams of the 70s.

Fanaca, a former first-round draft pick of the Steelers, spent 10 years in Pittsburgh as a guard. He was a six-time First-Team All-Pro during his Steelers career.

Bleier, drafted in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL Draft by the Steelers, won four Super Bowls with the organization. He rushed for 3,965 yards and 23 touchdowns in 11 seasons with the Steelers.

Rooney, currently the Steelers team vice president, was the organization’s Personnel Director from 1965-1986. He is the son of the late Art Rooney, Sr., founder of the Steelers.

Dial, who played five seasons with the Steelers from 1959-1963, caught 219 passes for 4,723 yards and 42 touchdowns during his time in Pittsburgh that included two Pro Bowl team selections. He passed away in 2008.

The 2018 Steelers Hall of Honor Induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 28, at Heinz Field, the weekend the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 30). All will be presented with a steel football, a replica of one presented to Art Rooney Sr. by the U.S. Steel Corporation at the team’s 50th Season celebration.