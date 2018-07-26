Steelers C Parker Collins Carted Off With Possible Injured Knee

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their first training camp practice of 2018 and it looks like the team has suffered their first real injury at Latrobe.
According to our our very own Alex Kozora, Steelers backup center Parker Collins was carted off the practice field Thursday afternoon and trainers were working on his right knee.
Collins. who was signed by the Steelers back in April, played his college football at Appalachian State. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a short stay with the Jaguars, Collins played for the Los Angeles Rams last year during training camp.
Earlier during Thursday’s camp practice Kozora reported that Collins was working as the second-team center.
We’ll have to see if Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin updates the condition of Collins after practice is over. The Steelers released tackle Bryce Harris earlier on Thursday as well.
First Cart of 2018. C Parker Collins. Appears right knee #SteelersCamp #steelers pic.twitter.com/9BsMzH6sQt
— T R (@TimotRice) July 26, 2018